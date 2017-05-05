How we use Cookies
Turnout at West Midlands Mayor elections revealed

  • Updated
  • By

People from Birmingham and Solihull are more likely to have voted than in the rest of the region

Candidates speaking at the West Midlands metro mayor hustings
Just over a quarter of people in the West Midlands turned out to vote for the new metro mayor, it has been revealed.

A total of 26.68 people from across the seven areas that make up the region voted on May 4.

The result is still awaited, with Andy Street, the Conservative candidate, presently thought to be favourite.

People from Birmingham were more likely to have voted, with a total of 28.55 per cent turning out in the confines of the city.

But the provisional turnout in Solihull was even higher, at 33.68 per cent.

West Midlands Mayor candidates

West Midlands Mayor results LIVE: Updates as UK elects first Metro Mayors

The data was released as the region continues to await the result - and announcement of the region's first elected mayor.

The other major candidate is Labour's Sion Simon, while the others to stand were James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem) and Communist Graham Stevenson.

Nationwide, the results have turned towards the Tories, delivering a pre-General Election boost.

However, the only two council seats in Birmingham stayed out of Tory hands, with the Perry Barr seat remaining Liberal Democrat and Labour holding in Hall Green.

