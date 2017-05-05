Turnout at West Midlands Mayor elections revealed

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Just over a quarter of people in the West Midlands turned out to vote for the new metro mayor, it has been revealed.

A total of 26.68 people from across the seven areas that make up the region voted on May 4.

The result is still awaited, with Andy Street, the Conservative candidate, presently thought to be favourite.

People from Birmingham were more likely to have voted, with a total of 28.55 per cent turning out in the confines of the city.

But the provisional turnout in Solihull was even higher, at 33.68 per cent.

The data was released as the region continues to await the result - and announcement of the region's first elected mayor.

The other major candidate is Labour's Sion Simon, while the others to stand were James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem) and Communist Graham Stevenson.

Nationwide, the results have turned towards the Tories, delivering a pre-General Election boost.

However, the only two council seats in Birmingham stayed out of Tory hands, with the Perry Barr seat remaining Liberal Democrat and Labour holding in Hall Green.