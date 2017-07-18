Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traveller camps are completely BANNED from four Birmingham parks and playing fields after city bosses secured a High Court injunction.

Under the new powers travellers setting up camp on Perry Park, Selly Oak Park , Selly Park Recreation Ground and Hazelwell Park in Stirchley can be arrested on the spot for contempt of court and face imprisonment or having their caravans and vehicles seized.

It is the first time the council has secured this type of legal power and follows months of painstaking evidence gathering involving residents whose parks have been routinely invaded by conveys of caravans and lives have been made a misery by the anti-social behaviour.

Until now council bosses have generally issued 48 hour eviction notices.

The ruling made by the Honourable Mr Justice Morris sitting in the High Court in Birmingham bans households from setting up or joining encampments on any of those four sites and lasts until July 2019.

Selly Oak district chairwoman cllr Karen McCarthy (Lab) said: “It is an arrestable offence to camp in these parks. We hope this puts a stop to it.

“The court order was only made possible because residents were prepared to make statements, provide the evidence so the council officers could make the case.”

Selly Oak was chosen as the pilot area for the injunctions as it has been particularly targeted in recent years. Perry Park, home to the Alexander Stadium, was inundated two weeks ago as it prepared to host a schools athletics championship. Future orders covering other parks and open spaces are being looked at.

Council head of environmental health Mark Croxford said: “This is a new tool for us to use to prevent anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping associated with unauthorised encampments. We will monitor the impact this has on the four sites and may look at taking similar action on other locations affected by repeat incursions.”

The council’s Environmental Health department applied for the injunctions after a series of traveller incursions in Perry Park and Selly Oak, during which residents reported incidents of anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

Both injunctions ban people from entering or remaining on any part of the parks and recreation grounds covered by the injunctions to establish, join or be part of an encampment.

The ban comes after councillors complained that not enough was being done to tackle the growing problem. Plans for an official camp on the edge of the Bromford estate were also unveiled .