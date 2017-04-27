Trampoline park rejected on health and safety grounds - but it's not why you think

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Plans for a Birmingham trampoline centre have been rejected on safety grounds – because it would be too close to petrol storage depot.

Operator AlRea Trampoline Park wanted to turn a disused factory building in Wood Lane, Erdington into a family leisure attraction.

But the Health and Safety Executive objected because it across the road from the Esso depot and would be hit if there were a Buncefield style explosion.

In 2005 there was explosion at the Buncefield oil terminal in Hertfordshire which caused the largest fire ever in UK during peacetime.

It was pointed out the Fort Shopping Park, M6 motorway and offices are also close to the Esso site and so the trampoline site should go ahead.

PA Buncefield Oil depot explosion in 2005

A spate of trampoline parks have opened in the city and become popular with families.

Spokesman Steve Jones said: “This is the only building which is appropriate and available. It has been marketed for industrial use since 2013 and is still empty.

“It could be filled and employing people tomorrow if permission was granted.”

But committee members said they could not go against the health and safety warning.

Cllr Gareth Moore (Con, Erdington) said: “This would be good for the area, but it’s not a site I’m comfortable with especially as there will be mostly children using it.”

Cllr Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) also dismissed the idea the Health and Safety Executive were being over cautious.

“They take their role very seriously, this will not be a tick box exercise. We’ve seen what can happen at Buncefield.”

Empty unit in Wood Lane, Erdington

Cllr Bob Beauchamp (Cons, Erdington) agreed: “If we go against the safety advice it would weigh very heavily on our shoulders if something happened.”

Birmingham’s planning committee voted by eight to one to reject the centre.