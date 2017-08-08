Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train company London Midland has launched a new campaign to stamp out anti-social behaviour and it could see passengers facing prosecution for breaking new railway by-laws.

Commuters caught putting their feet on seats or vaping could end up in court.

The new regulations were introduced this week (from August 7) in response to complaints from train passengers.



In the BBC video above, train conductor Brian is shown enforcing one of the laws as he issues a caution to a passenger with his feet up on the seat opposite.

The new legislation was brought in on Monday, August 7 and will affect all passengers travelling on the Birmingham City Line South.London Midland staff will be handing out cautions to any passengers putting their feet on seats, smoking e-cigarettes and riding bicycles on train station platforms.The train operator says the crack down is in response to an abundance of complaints from other passengers and will see those caught reported, cautioned and potentially prosecuted in court.Head of revenue protection and security at London Midland, Darren Hanley explained how the changes will hopefully improve passengers' journeys.He said: "The railway bylaws have always existed but for many years they have fallen out of focus by most train companies."There is a strong link between low levels of antisocial behaviour and ticketless travel. Our passengers have the right to travel and feel safe with us."By enforcing the railway bylaws we can stop problems before they escalate into something worse."