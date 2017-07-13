The video will start in 8 Cancel

More traffic chaos is expected on Friday as narrow lanes are put in place on the A38(M) Aston Expressway with a 30mph speed limit.

Birmingham’s roads were gridlocked on Thursday morning as a result of scheduled maintenance - and commuters can expect SEVEN more weeks of disruption.

Friday marked the first day of the major project to resurface the busy stretch with the Gravelly Hill and Tyburn Road approaches to the Expressway closed.

The city-bound Expressway lanes are also due be shut between 8pm and 6am - as they have been all week.

But the closures appeared to have taken thousands of morning rush-hour drivers by surprise as the closures caused major tailbacks on the M6 around junction 6.

The project, which cost £4.7 million, is set to run until September 4th.

Highways England said the timing was set to cause as little disruption as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We have planned these closures to take place during the summer holidays, when the roads are quieter and there is less traffic.

“Through the West Midlands, various parts of the M6 are on elevated sections, or viaducts, constructed from concrete. When M6 junction 6 was built, 45 years ago, nobody expected it would eventually shoulder the weight of 200,000 journeys every day.

“As the number of vehicles has increased, so has the amount of maintenance necessary to keep this road safe and open to traffic.

“We need to carry out these repairs now to protect the road for the next 20 years.

“Working now will prevent bigger problems in future, which would require even more work, and cause more unnecessary disruption.”

Daytimes from Friday July 14:

The tidal flow lane on the A38(M) (controlled by electronic overhead signs) will be closed.

Narrow lanes on A38(M) with a 30mph speed limit for safety reasons.

Park Circus on slip will remain open.

Salford Circus will remain open.

During this time, junction six of the M6 and the A38(M) Aston Expressway will be closed for seven consecutive weekends - running from July 14 to August 25.

The weekend closures will come into effect at 8pm on Fridays, and will run until 6am on Mondays.

The following restrictions will also be in place during the weekdays:

The tidal flow lane on the A38(M) (controlled by electronic overhead signs) will be closed.

Narrow lanes on A38(M) with a 30mph speed limit for safety reasons.

Highways England have also issued several recommendations for motorists during this period of disruption:

Plan ahead

Allow extra time for your journeys

Consider using alternative routes

Consider using public transport

Car share

Work from home

The works are also set to impact bus routes, with National Express West Midlands altering several routes until the end of August.

Service 110, X3, X4, X5 and X14 will be diverted via Salford Circus and the Lichfield Road until August 31st, and services 53, 65, 66 & 67 are expected to be delayed due to increased traffic congestion.