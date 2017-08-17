Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A derelict tower block and disused council day centre are to be given an £11 million revamp as emergency accommodation for the homeless in a bid to cut the city’s growing bed and breakfast bill .

The 20 storey Barry Jackson Tower in Aston had been earmarked for demolition, but now it is set to be revived with 160 flats and support services for the homeless .

Alongside this Magnolia House, a former day centre and college language unit in Highgate will now be converted into 55 homes.

Both buildings will include 24 hour security and concierge services as well as communal facilities to help the families in crisis.

Despite investing £11.6 million in the upgrade, the council expects to save about £2 million a year on bed and breakfast bills - as well as provide better support for homeless households than they would get elsewhere.

Each year the council has to find places for about 3,500 households per year. Last week there were 1,907 households in temporary accommodation funded by the city council. 411 of those were in bed and breakfast rooms.

The council has previously tried to stop using bed and breakfasts because there is no extra on site support, they are far from schools and families mental and physical health suffers in them over the medium and long term.

These two new centres will be added to four existing ones already in use in Acocks Green, Cotteridge, Northfield and Small Heath. The council also has a number of houses it uses.

Asked why properties recently condemned for demolition are now being restored and whether or not they are safe, Labour cabinet member for housing Peter Griffiths said that it would not have been viable as regular council housing. “

As temporary accommodation it has a different funding mechanism and that has made it financially viable. It seems senseless to have a property which physically has a 30, 40, 50 year life span and not use it.”

He said that sprinkler systems would be fitted as they are being at all council tower blocks since the Grenfell fire tragedy.

Cllr Griffiths added that these centres offer the ‘best chance for homeless households to move forward into more permanent housing in the short to medium term’.

He added that the homes will be staffed 24 hours a day, and on the tower at least two floors will be set aside for communal recreation, including tv lounges and children’s support.

According to a report to the council’s cabinet, once completed the 215 new apartments will cost almost £1.5 million to run and maintain, but this will be more than offset by a saving of £1.9 million in bed and breakfast bills. At current rates, over 30 years life of the buildings, the conversion will save the council about £12 million.

The council has said it will continue to search for unwanted homes and properties to restore for homeless families. The cost of the homeless centres are met from the Supporting People Fund, which the council threatened to cut in half last year before protests prompted a rethink, and the housing benefit or rental income from residents.