Tory MPs defend George Osborne for taking newspaper editor job while remaining an MP

Tory MPs have come to the defence of former Chancellor George Osborne after he became editor of London's Evening Standard newspaper while continuing as an MP.

Critics say it's impossible to carry out the editing role, a demanding and full-time job, while serving constituents properly.

But speaking in the House of Commons, MP Michael Fabricant (Con Lichfield) accused them of "faux outrage".

He said the House of Commons was better off when MPs also had interests outside.

Mr Fabricant said: "There is a fine balance between those who have outside interests and those who do not.

"I believe that this House is enriched by those with outside interests

"And I further believe that party apparatchiks do not enhance this House."

Birmingham MP Andrew Mitchell (Con Sutton Coldfield) suggested it was important that former senior members of the Government were not encouraged to stand down as MPs.

He said: "Is it not extremely important that the House always seeks to attract the widest possible cross-section, including retaining the services of those who have held high office?"

And Mr Osborne himself defended his appointment as London Evening Standard editor, telling the Commons that Parliament is "enhanced" when people of different experience take part in it.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire Conservative MP Michael Fabricant

Appearing in the Commons after Labour asked an urgent question on the topic, Mr Osborne said he will "listen" to what other MPs think of his decision.

But he appeared unperturbed by the row, telling MPs: "When I heard that this urgent question had been granted I thought it was important to be here, although unfortunately we have missed the deadline for the Evening Standard.

"In my view this Parliament is enhanced when we have people of different experience take part in our robust debate and when people who have held senior ministerial office continue to contribute to the decisions we have to make.

"But I will listen to what my colleagues have to say in this debate, I'm interested to hear."

Labour MP David Winnick (Lab Walsall North) said the appointment could damage the reputation of Parliament.

He urged MPs to remember how difficult it was to regain the trust of the public following the expenses scandal, adding: "Is there therefore not a wider issue here - the way in which the public look upon what they describe as the political class? And the feeling, justified or otherwise, that we are all greedy, on the make etc?"

David Winnick, MP for Walsall North

Mr Osborne will take up his role in May, editing the newspaper four days a week, but will remain as Conservative MP for Tatton, in Cheshire.

He adds the editorship of the Evening Standard to a growing list of jobs since leaving Government.

Since February, he has been earning £650,000 a year for one day a week's work at Blackrock Investment Institute.

He has also earned almost £800,000 from speaking engagements.

As an MP he has a basic annual salary of £74,962.