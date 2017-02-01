How we use Cookies
Tory mayor candidate Andy Street reveals Theresa May personally asked him to stand

Prime Minister Theresa May asked to see former John Lewis boss Andy Street and asked him to stand as West Midlands Mayor

Andy Street Conservative Party candidate for West Midlands Mayor

Conservative mayor candidate Andy Street has revealed Prime Minister Theresa May personally asked him to stand.

The former John Lewis boss has given up life as a top businessman to stand in the election for West Midlands Mayor on May 4.

In an interview with website conservativehome.com , he said former Prime Minister David Cameron wanted him to be the Tory candidate, but he made up his mind to stand following a personal appeal from Mrs May.

Mr Street said: “The previous Prime Minister was keen that I do it, let me be clear about that. There was lots of gossip about whether I was going to do it all through the first half of last year.

“I knew I had to wait to see the Brexit result, and then when we got the result we did, I wanted to wait to see who took over.

“So when Theresa May was appointed, she asked to see me actually, and we had an extremely constructive meeting, where she said she would absolutely ensure the party supported this election, and it was on the back of that that I said I’d do it.”

Prime Minister Theresa May asked Andy Street to stand
Prime Minister Theresa May asked Andy Street to stand

He also said he believed his experience in the world of business would help him if he becomes West Midlands Mayor.

“One of the reasons I want to do this is I do believe that business disciplines, and the whole notion of urgency, holding people to account, being paid by results, all that stuff, has got a place.”

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says Moseley Rail Station could re-open

How Moseley Railway Station looked in 1908

Funding could be found to re-open historic Birmingham rail line, says Government Minister in charge

