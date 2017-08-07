Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nick Timothy, Theresa May's former top adviser, has admitted the Tories underestimated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in June's general election.

And he said Labour could win the next election under Mr Corbyn or a similar leader.

Mr Timothy, a Villa fan, was born in Tile Cross, Birmingham, and educated at King Edwards VI Aston.

As Prime Minister Theresa May's joint chief of staff, he argued the Tories should aim to appeal to working people. The philosophy became known as Erdington Conservatism, because he wanted Conservatives to have policies to help people in Erdington and similar communities.

With his distinctive beard, he was described by some newspapers as "The Brummie Rasputin" - a reference to the monk who advised the Tsar of Russia.

But Mr Timothy quit his Number 10 job after the Tories did much worse than expected in the general election. He's even now shaved off his beard.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, he said the Conservatives must continue to say they will govern in the interests of ordinary working people.

He said: "Overall the lesson of the election for the party and for the Government cannot be ‘Oh well, we tried that and we didn’t win the election we were hoping for so let’s not try it any more’.

“If the party retreats to a much more orthodox Conservative proposition then I worry that won’t be sufficient to tackle the big problems that the country has and in five years’ time we do risk the election of a dangerous left-wing alternative.”

He said the Conservative Party was advised that it should run a "presidential" campaign focused purely on Theresa May, but this turned out to be a mistake.

"I was in a position to change this and I didn’t. With hindsight obviously we would have done it differently."