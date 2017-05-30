How we use Cookies
Tony Iommi launches new £20,000 Birmingham scholarship

  • Updated
  • By

Legendary Black Sabbath guitarist has lent his name to a music scholarship which will run at a new school opening later this year

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi meets students at BIMM Birmingham to launch a new scholarship programme which bears his name
Legendary Birmingham musician Tony Iommi has given his name to a new music scholarship in the city worth £20,000.

The Black Sabbath guitarist is supporting the venture at the new £4 million British & Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) which is due to open in Digbeth in October.

The scholarship will be fully funded for three years and is worth up to £20,250.

Additionally, BIMM Birmingham will also offer three Tony Iommi bursaries where a student can receive £1,500 for their first year to support them during their studies.

Mr Iommi met students this week who will be studying at the centre at a special launch event for the scholarship.

He spoke to them about the opportunities now available to aspiring musicians and the ease with which you can make music nowadays thanks to advances in technology.

BIMM is one of the largest independent music college groups in Europe and has operations in London, Brighton, Manchester, Berlin, Bristol and Dublin and its alumni include James Bay, George Ezra and Tom Odell.

Students will be able to study fields such as guitar, songwriting, vocals and music production.

Earlier this year, the school announced that music industry veteran Antony Greaves would be its first principal.

Mr Greaves has previously worked with artists such as Coldplay, U2 Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue while technical manager at the Mayfair Recording Studios in London.

Celebrating Birmingham composer's 90th birthday

Duncan Honeybourne

Pianist Duncan Honeybourne tells Christopher Morley about his admiration for Mosley-based John Joubert, both as a great composer and as a great friend

    A see-through hospital and three other things we learned from Birmingham's planning committee this week
    Anger as Birmingham pub bombings victims will have no barrister for key pre-inquest hearing
    New Aston Science Park delayed by tiny colony of ANTS
    General Election 2017: Health Service candidate says main parties have let Redditch down

Check-in hall at Birmingham Airport
    New baggage handler moves into Birmingham Airport
    Tony Iommi launches new £20,000 Birmingham scholarship
    New future for fire-damaged Birmingham factory
    A see-through hospital and three other things we learned from Birmingham's planning committee this week
    Anger as Birmingham pub bombings victims will have no barrister for key pre-inquest hearing
