Tony Blair urges pro-Europeans to 'rise up' and stop Brexit

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Brexit can still be stopped, former Prime Minister Tony Blair has insisted.

He said leaving the European Union was not inevitable and urged supporters of EU membership to “rise up” and make the arguments for staying in.

Mr Blair called for politicians from different parties to work together, and said the Labour Party today was too weak to put up a fight against Brexit.

He insisted: “They will say Leaving is inevitable. It isn’t.

“They will say we don’t represent the people. We do, many millions of them and with determination many millions more.”

Mr Blair, Labour Prime Minister from 1997 to 2007, was speaking in London at an event organised by Open Britain, a cross-party pressure group.

But his proposals were immediately rejected by many Labour politicians, including those who supported the remain campaign in last year’s referendum.

Birmingham MP Jack Dromey (Lab Erdington) said the public voted to leave in last year’s poll and the result had to be respected.

He said: “There is no question but that Britain faces an uncertain future if we leave the EU.

“But the people have spoken. And in a democracy we cannot ignore the vote to leave.

“The task now is to win the best possible Brexit deal for Birmingham and Britain.”

Mirrorpix Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Erdington, says politicians must accept the result of the referendum

And fellow Birmingham MP Steve McCabe (Lab Selly Oak) said Mr Blair was right to say Brexit couldn't be left in the hands of Conservative politicians such as Prime Minister Theresa May, but added: "I fear his speech may only give comfort to those who don't wish to accept the referendum result.

"We've made a decision to leave. What matters now is getting the best deal for Britain's future and ensuring we maintain good relationships with our European neighbours.

"Respecting the rights of EU citizens already settled here would be a positive signal which would get the negotiations off to a good start."

In his speech, Mr Blair said he wanted “to build support for finding a way out from the present rush over the cliff’s edge”.

He called for a “coalition” of people opposed to Brexit to persuade the public that the “pain” of staying in the EU is large and the gains are “largely illusory”.

But he said this would have to include people from different parties working together, because the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership is to weak to put up a fight.

Mr Blair spoke about “the absence of an Opposition which looks capable on the polls of beating the Government”.

He said: “The debilitation of the Labour Party is the facilitator of Brexit. I hate to say that, but it is true.

“What this means is that we have to build a movement which stretches across Party lines; and devise new ways of communication.

“There are lots of different groups doing great work, Open Britain naturally being one.

“These groups must find ways of concerting strategy and tactics effectively. We should begin to create informal links immediately and then build them into a movement with weight and reach.

“We need to strengthen the hand of the MPs who are with us and let those against know they have serious opposition to Brexit At Any Cost.”

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair during his speech on Brexit at an Open Britain event in central London.

And leaving the EU could mean the end of the United Kingdom, he said.

“The possibility of the break-up of the UK – narrowly avoided by the result of the Scottish referendum – is now back on the table, but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.

“We are already seeing the de-stabilising impact of negotiation over border arrangements on the Northern Ireland peace process.”

The former Prime Minister insisted: “They will claim we’re dividing the country by making the case. It is they who divide our country – generation from generation, North from South, Scotland from England, those born here from those who came to our country precisely because of what they thought it stood for and what they admired.

“This is not the time for retreat, indifference or despair; but the time to rise up in defence of what we believe – calmly, patiently, winning the argument by the force of argument; but without fear and with the conviction we act in the true interests of Britain.”

Answering questions after the speech, Mr Blair insisted his call for a cross-party movement was not meant to be the start of a new political party.

Conservative Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Mr Blair was "showing a contempt for the intelligence of the electorate."

Mr Johnson said: "I call on the British people to rise up and turn off the TV when Tony Blair next appears with his condescending campaign."