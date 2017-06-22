Three rail firms bidding to run the West Coast Main Line and HS2 have been named

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Rail operators from Italy, France, China and the UK are in the running for the contract to provide train services on the West Coast Main Line and the new HS2 high speed rail line.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has named the three bids shortlisted for the lucrative franchise to run rail services from 2019.

The winner will run long-distance services on the West Coast Main Line and services between London and Birmingham on the £55.7 billion high speed rail line, due to open in 2026.

They will also help design HS2 services from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds, due to open in 2033, and may operate those services too.

The shortlisted bids are:

A joint venture between UK-based FirstGroup and Italian operator Trenitalia

A partnership between Hong Kong firm MTR and Guangshen Railway Company - based in China - as well as several sub-contractors

A joint entry by UK-based Stagecoach and Virgin, as well as French rail operator SNCF

It means the well-known “ Virgin Trains ” brand currently used for West Coast Main Line services between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow could be replaced by something new.

The Government has decided to create a single franchise for the West Coast Main Line and HS2 because the opening of a new high speed network will have a significant impact on existing West Coast services.

HS2 passenger services will mean there is less demand for long distance travel on the West Coast Main Line, allowing new freight and local passenger services to be added instead.

A train approaches Lichfield Trent Valley station

The new joint franchise has been called the West Coast Partnership.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The West Coast Partnership will support growth and better services on the West Coast Main Line while helping to ensure that HS2 becomes the backbone of Britain’s railways.

“This will create more seats for passengers, improve connections between our great cities, free up space on existing rail lines and generate jobs and economic growth throughout the country.

“I look forward to seeing the bidders’ innovative ideas to put passengers at the heart of the railway.”

Phase 1 of HS2 between London and Birmingham is scheduled to open in December 2026. It includes new rail stations in Birmingham city centre and near Birmingham Airport in Solihull.

Phase 2a, from the West Midlands to Crewe, will open in 2027.

And Phase 2b opens in 2033, with high speed services running to Manchester and to Leeds.

Publicity Picture How Curzon Street Station in Birmingham City Centre could look after HS2

However, the trains themselves will continue further north to cities such as Newcastle, switching on to existing conventional track where the high speed network ends.

Further extensions of the high speed network are possible in the future, including taking it to Scotland and creating a link between the North East and North West through the Pennines.

Rail union RMT said the Government should have allowed a public sector operator to bid for the franchise.

General secretary Mick Cash claimed the General Election showed that voters had rejected privatisation.

He said: “It is a scandal that the cheaper, more efficient public sector option has been excluded from the bidding process for these two major rail franchises.

“This morning the same old gang of chancers, rip-off merchants and overseas opportunists have been lined up for another invitation to jam their snouts in the trough at the British passengers’ expense.

“After over two decades of rail privatisation the Government are still locked into this cycle of exploitation and failure. It is a disgrace and RMT will continue to fight for the direct public control and ownership of our railways.”

HS2 route map

The Rail Delivery Group, representing train companies and Network Rail, says passengers and the Treasury benefit by rail companies from around the world bringing “new ideas and innovation”, with the number of journeys being made doubling over the past 20 years.

Virgin Trains currently runs inter-city services on the West Coast Main Line, but its franchise expires in 2019.

Unusually, the Department for Transport has not specified exactly how long the new franchise will run. It could end in 2029, but could continue until 2034.