Thousands of commuters are forced to stand on overcrowded trains into Birmingham during rush hour, new figures reveal.

Data released today by the Department for Transport shows that more than half of train services arriving in Birmingham between 8-9am last year had passengers that had no choice but to stand.

It means more than 4,000 passengers a day were left standing on trains arriving into Birmingham during morning rush hour - one in every five.

In fact, almost a quarter of all trains arriving into Birmingham between 8-9am were actually filled above capacity, carrying more passengers than they are designed to allow.

Similarly, commuters leaving the city between 5-6pm have a one in six chance of having to stand, with a typical evening rush hour seeing more than 3,000 passengers on their feet.

The figures come amid renewed pressure on the government to pump more transport funding into regions outside of London, following a series of u-turns on infrastructure spending.

In particular, plans to electrify the Midlands Main Line have been dropped - while plans to upgrade Manchester Piccadilly and full electrify the Manchester to Leeds line may go the same way.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling suggested earlier this week that London would be getting billions more in funding to support the new Crossrail 2 line.

Before the government backtracked on promised spending, investment in transport per capita was already expected to be more than seven times higher in London than it was in the West Midlands - and that gap only looks likely to get bigger.

Based on 2016 National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline transport investment figures, the Institute for Public Policy Research predicted that £17.7bn would be spent in London in 2016-17 and beyond.

That’s more than half of the overall spending for the country, and works out at £1,943 for every person living in the capital.

In comparison, spending in the West Midlands was expected to make up just five per cent of all spending from this year onwards, or close to £1.5bn - £254 per person.

However, it’s worth noting that despite receiving the bulk of transport investment, London still has the most overcrowded trains out of anywhere in the country.

There, 82 per cent of trains getting into London stations during morning rush hour have passengers who are forced to stand - close to 88,000 people every day.