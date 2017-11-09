Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham Jewish councillor has told colleagues he personally has experienced anti-Semitism as the city council officially took a stand on the issue.

Councillors gave their whole-hearted support to the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism in a bid to stem the rising tide of bigotry and intolerance.

The motion, tabled by Conservative and modified by Labour councillors, was in a response to the increase in anti-Jewish bigotry on social media and a rise in attacks and vandalism against individuals, businesses, synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in recent years.

Anti-Semitic comments have even crept into mainstream politics where the circulation of Jewish conspiracy theories and abuse has become more prominent.

Labour councillor Barry Henley (Brandwood) said: "I have personally experienced anti-Semitism."

He read the famous 'first they came' poem by Pastor Niemöller which highlights why it is important to speak up for persecuted groups and said that memories of the Holocaust should prompt an international response to the genocide of Rohningya Muslims in Myanmar.

He also spoke to those who feared the adoption of the code could stifle legitimate criticism of Israeli policy and said that would not be the case.

"I, for one, am a strong critic of the right-wing Government in power in Israel," he added.

Conservative front bencher Coun Matt Bennett also spoke of the "cancer" of anti-Semitism which has been growing.

He said: "It's up to us as leaders to stand up against hatred - to call it and make it clear it won't be tolerated."

And added: "I would not support any motion which restricted freedom of speech. It is perfectly possible to criticise the policies of an Israeli Government their actions without being anti-Semitism."

The council heard that official figures showed in 2016 there was an increase of a third in anti-Semitic attacks with 1,309 recorded in the UK.

Labour Cabinet member for equalities and community safety Coun Tristan Chatfield said a few years back he had thought the "myths and stereotypes surrounding the Jewish community had been banished to the very darkest corners of the world".

"Sadly, it appears, I was mistaken in that belief," he added.

"We are sending a clear signal that we will not tolerate anti-Semitism and that we, as a city council will support, cherish and protect our Jewish community."

Earlier, members of the West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign had called on the council to edit the official definition to ensure that, while racist abuse of Jews was banned, councillors and council staff could still criticise Israeli policy in Palestine.

Campaign chairman Naeem Malik said: "We are already finding difficulty in booking venues in the city.

"If this resolution were adopted, it would likely make it even more difficult for us to promote discussion on legitimate Palestinian rights and aspirations."

He added: "West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign, as part of the National Palestine Solidarity Campaign, prides itself in taking a lead against all forms of racism including anti-Semitism."