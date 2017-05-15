Theresa May vows to fight firms which pay black and Asian staff less than white workers

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Conservative leader Theresa May has vowed to fight the injustice of black and Asian people being paid less than white colleagues in the workplace.

In her latest general election pledge, she said a Conservative government would force businesses to publish figures showing how much they pay staff from different ethnic groups.

And it would include details of pay at different grades within the business, such as managers, senior staff and more junior staff, to make it clear when people from black and other minority ethnic groups and being paid less for doing the same sort of job.

A similar system is already in place to reveal when women and paid less than men. Mrs May said a Conservative government would tell firms to provide more details about this, and also to start reporting how they pay people of different ethnicities as well.

Making firms "name and shame" themselves if they treat staff differently based on gender or race is seen as a way of pressuring them to ensure workers are paid fairly.

Mrs May said: "The fact that different ethnic groups are being paid less for doing the same jobs is an injustice which cannot be allowed in twenty-first century Britain.

"My plan will deliver a fairer deal for all workers, by extending rights and protections, guaranteeing rises in the National Living Wage and delivering a strong and stable economy. "

Her plan comes after TUC research suggested ethnic minority workers with education to A-level earn 17% less than white colleagues while the salaries of those with degrees are 10% lower.

The disparity was even greater for black university graduates, who earn 23% less than their white counterparts, while black people with A-levels were paid 14% less than whites.

The move forms part of a "new deal for workers", which Tories are describing as the greatest extension of rights and protections for employees ever offered by the party.