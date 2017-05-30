How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Theresa May says Jeremy Corbyn would be 'alone and naked' in EU negotiations

Conservative leader Theresa May says she could easily lose the general election, putting Jeremy Corbyn in charge

GE2017: Birmingham - Who is running in your constituency
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Conservative leader Theresa May attempted to turn the focus of the general election back on to Brexit - by saying Jeremy Corbyn could find himself “alone and naked” in negotiations with Brussels.

It followed a difficult two weeks for Mrs May, after she was accused of making a u-turn over plans to make some elderly people pay more for social care.

Speaking in Wolverhampton Mrs May promised to deliver a Brexit for “ordinary working people”.

And she suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was incapable of getting a good deal from other EU countries.

Highlighting TV interviews with Channel 4 presenter Jeremy Paxman on Monday night, she said they showed “that only one of us has the determination to deliver the will of the people and make Brexit happen – and only one of us has the plan to make Brexit a success.”

Mrs May added: “Jeremy Corbyn’s minders can put him in a smart blue suit for an interview with Jeremy Paxman, but with his position on Brexit, he will find himself alone and naked in the negotiating chamber with the European Union.

“Now I know that’s an image that doesn’t bear thinking about. But actually this is very serious. We are approaching the end of a long campaign, but it is crucial that everybody remembers this important fact.

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

“Britain is about to enter into the most important negotiations of my lifetime. They begin just eleven days after polling day. And the European Union is already adopting an aggressive negotiating position.

“That’s why, now more than ever, Britain needs a strong government and a strong Prime Minister capable of standing up to Brussels.”

And she made a point of saying that she could LOSE the general election, which is taking place three years earlier than needed.

Nick Wilkinson Jeremy Corbyn on stage in Birmingham.
Jeremy Corbyn on stage in Birmingham.

“If you don’t vote at this election – and if you don’t vote for me in this election – you risk sleepwalking into the very real danger that Jeremy Corbyn will find himself in the hotseat, in the negotiating chair, on your behalf.

“I only have to lose six seats in this election for that to happen. And the consequences for Britain, if that did happen, would be dire.”

However, Labour believe that the TV interviews were a defeat for Mrs May.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Theresa May floundered on her record on police cuts, on funding for our NHS and schools and on her manifesto policy on social care that didn’t last more than a few days before it was amended with an unspecified cap.

"It’s no surprise she had no answers because the Tories plan to continue the tax giveaways to the wealthy and big business while offering no new funding for public services.”

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington
  2. Regional Affairs
    Employers could be barred from seeing the name of job applicants under Jeremy Corbyn's plan to fight discrimination
  3. Staffordshire
    200-year-old mystery of Shugborough Code 'solved'
  4. Regional Affairs
    The super-rich are building underground swimming pools - and the council is not happy
  5. Regional Affairs
    Labour selects Preet Gill as Birmingham Edgbaston candidate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the New Monaco development
  1. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
  2. Birmingham Airport
    New baggage handler moves into Birmingham Airport
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham eyesore Monaco House set to be demolished
  4. Regional Affairs
    Labour and Tories send big-hitters to join battle in Birmingham Erdington
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor