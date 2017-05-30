Theresa May says Jeremy Corbyn would be 'alone and naked' in EU negotiations

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Conservative leader Theresa May attempted to turn the focus of the general election back on to Brexit - by saying Jeremy Corbyn could find himself “alone and naked” in negotiations with Brussels.

It followed a difficult two weeks for Mrs May, after she was accused of making a u-turn over plans to make some elderly people pay more for social care.

Speaking in Wolverhampton Mrs May promised to deliver a Brexit for “ordinary working people”.

And she suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was incapable of getting a good deal from other EU countries.

Highlighting TV interviews with Channel 4 presenter Jeremy Paxman on Monday night, she said they showed “that only one of us has the determination to deliver the will of the people and make Brexit happen – and only one of us has the plan to make Brexit a success.”

Mrs May added: “Jeremy Corbyn’s minders can put him in a smart blue suit for an interview with Jeremy Paxman, but with his position on Brexit, he will find himself alone and naked in the negotiating chamber with the European Union.

“Now I know that’s an image that doesn’t bear thinking about. But actually this is very serious. We are approaching the end of a long campaign, but it is crucial that everybody remembers this important fact.

“Britain is about to enter into the most important negotiations of my lifetime. They begin just eleven days after polling day. And the European Union is already adopting an aggressive negotiating position.

“That’s why, now more than ever, Britain needs a strong government and a strong Prime Minister capable of standing up to Brussels.”

And she made a point of saying that she could LOSE the general election, which is taking place three years earlier than needed.

Nick Wilkinson Jeremy Corbyn on stage in Birmingham.

“If you don’t vote at this election – and if you don’t vote for me in this election – you risk sleepwalking into the very real danger that Jeremy Corbyn will find himself in the hotseat, in the negotiating chair, on your behalf.

“I only have to lose six seats in this election for that to happen. And the consequences for Britain, if that did happen, would be dire.”

However, Labour believe that the TV interviews were a defeat for Mrs May.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Theresa May floundered on her record on police cuts, on funding for our NHS and schools and on her manifesto policy on social care that didn’t last more than a few days before it was amended with an unspecified cap.

"It’s no surprise she had no answers because the Tories plan to continue the tax giveaways to the wealthy and big business while offering no new funding for public services.”