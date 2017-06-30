How we use Cookies
Theresa May privately agrees to end public sector pay cap at last

Pay rises for millions of public sector workers are set to be announced later this year, according to reports

Twitter Reacts: Queen's Speech
Theresa May has privately agreed to end the public sector pay cap after Conservative MPs demanded change at a meeting in Number 10, it has been reported.

A group of 20 senior Tories met Gavin Barwell, Mrs May's chief of staff, calling for an end to the cap which affects five million workers.

And they were told Mrs May and Chancellor Phillip Hammond would end the policy - but the announcement will come later in the year so that they do not appear to be giving in to Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party.

Details of the private meeting were published by the Sun newspaper.

Pay rises for many public sector workers have been limited to one per cent a year since 2013 but, with inflation currently running at 2.9 per cent, this is effectively a pay cut.

Before that, there was a two-year pay freeze for everyone except the lowest-paid workers, which again is a cut in real terms.

Ministers are to allow the pay review bodies that recommend public sector pay rates to call for rises above one per cent.

According to reports, senior Tory backbenchers at the meeting included former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps and former justice minister Andrew Selous.

Birmingham Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell (Con Sutton Coldfield) told the Birmingham Mail there was a case for increasing pay but it also remained essential to control the deficit.

Isabel Infantes/PA Wire Andrew Mitchell
Andrew Mitchell

He said: "Of course, we want to pay public sector people more.

"But it has to be as part of an overall economic strategy which recognises that we have to pay down the deficit.

"Otherwise, all we are doing is racking up debt for our children and grandchildren to pay off."

