Theresa May's general election statement in full

The Prime Minister had repeatedly denied that she would call an election before the next scheduled poll in 2020

Theresa May has called an early general election for June 8 in an announcement which has stunned Westminster.

The Prime Minister had repeatedly denied that she would call an election before the next scheduled poll in 2020.

But following a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street she said she would go to the country this year.

Here is the full text of Prime Minister Theresa May's statement from Downing Street announcing that a general election is to be held on June 8:

Theresa May announces for General Election in June 8.

"I have just chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, where we agreed that the Government should call a general election, to be held on June 8.

"I want to explain the reasons for that decision, what will happen next and the choice facing the British people when you come to vote in this election.

"Last summer, after the country voted to leave the European Union, Britain needed certainty, stability and strong leadership, and since I became Prime Minister the Government has delivered precisely that.

"Despite predictions of immediate financial and economic danger, since the referendum we have seen consumer confidence remain high, record numbers of jobs, and economic growth that has exceeded all expectations.

"We have also delivered on the mandate that we were handed by the referendum result."

More to follow.

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement to the nation in Downing Street on April 18, 2017.

