Theresa May's national industrial strategy has £500 million for the North but nothing for the Midlands

Theresa May was accused of ignoring the West Midlands after promising more than half a billion pounds for the North of England in a long-awaited industrial strategy.

The Prime Minister’s high-profile industrial strategy includes £556 million allocated to job-creation schemes in the north. There was no announcement of funding specifically for the Midlands.

Sion Simon, Labour’s candidate to be West Midlands mayor in elections in May, said it was “yet another kick in the teeth for the West Midlands from the Tory government in London.”

He said: “It seems they never fail to let the West Midlands down. That’s why we need to take back control of our own place from London.”

Launching her campaign to become Conservative Party leader in Birmingham earlier this year, Mrs May promised “to help not one or even two of our great regional cities but every single one of them”.

It was understood to mean an end to the Government’s focus on Manchester and the North West at the expense of other parts of the country. After becoming Prime Minister, Mrs May stressed that the Government remained committed to its “Northern Powerhouse” policy, but would also make it clear that it supported other parts of the country such as the West Midlands.

But the industrial strategy includes £556 million distributed to 11 Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) in the North East, North West and Yorkshire. There’s £130 million for the Greater Manchester £130.1m LEP, and £72 million for Liverpool City Region.

Schemes getting backing include an International Advanced Manufacturing Park in Sunderland and South Tyneside, which will help to create an estimated 5,200 jobs.

There is no specific money for the West Midlands in today's announcement.

Other proposals - which will benefit every part of the country - include building prestigious new science, maths and technology colleges are to be opened across the country to provide qualifications for the 50 per cent of young people who don’t go to university.

The Government is to spend £170 million on the new Institutes of Technology.

It would put technical skills needed by employers on the same level as academic qualifications and help young people develop the skills they need to get well-paid jobs, the Prime Minister said.

Other measures include funding for a “challenge fund” to support research and development in technologies where the UK can lead the world, such as robotics and artificial intelligence, and 5G mobile network technology.

Industries will also be invited to negotiate deals with government to help them succeed. For example, carmakers across the UK could set out the support they need to lead the world in electric cars.

It means different firms across the UK will be encouraged to come together to negotiate, either through existing trade bodies or by making new arrangements.

The Government says it is ready to invest in research, provide training, improve infrastructure such as internet services and help firms obtain finance such as loans.

Andy Street, Conservative candidate for West Midlands mayor, said: “Over the last few days, the Government has provided clarity over two key areas of work that are going to be important for the West Midlands economy.

“First, the approach towards the Brexit negotiations means everybody can begin to plan with more certainty.

“The second is today’s announcement by the Prime Minister in which she lays out her vision for the Industrial Strategy.

“Without doubt the most important message is Mrs May’s emphasis once again that our economy must work for everybody.

“The Industrial Strategy underpins this.

“But she also makes clear the commitment to supporting business and, in particular, key sectors.

“The West Midlands is widely recognised as the UK’s automotive centre, but there are other sectors where we have the potential to lead. The correct public and private support will unlock this.

“I have been vocal in my desire for Government to match the ambitions of employers like Jaguar Land Rover and their suppliers by making roads available to safe testing of driverless vehicles and investing in the supply chain.

“But in the longer-term, I welcome the Challenge Fund which will finance research and development in areas like smart energy, robotics, artificial intelligence and 5g mobile technology."