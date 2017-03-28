Theresa May hints at changes to school funding formula proposals

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Prime Minister Theresa May has left the door open for significant changes to a controversial planned new school funding formula.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, she said her approach to Government was to ask people whether proposals are “going to work” - and to consider changes based on the response.

Planned changes to funding would leave Birmingham schools £20 million poorer, according to a consultation published by the Department for Education.

And a number of Conservative MPs have also opposed the planned changes. In some cases Tories in shire counties where funding is set to rise have argued that the increase does not go far enough.

Pictured Prime Minister Theresa May speaking to the Birmingham Mail's Jonathan Walker Political Editor together with Marc Reeves Editor-in-chief at Trinity Mirror Midlands

Asked if the proposals could change, Mrs May said: “It is genuinely looking at the responses that we’ve had and the consultation.”

Her government was putting more emphasis on green papers and white papers - the consultation documents published before firm decisions are made - than previous administrations, she said.

“The way in which I have been approaching Government is that I think it’s important that government - I mean we’ve been doing far more through green papers and white papers, so far more through a process which is openly saying to people, ‘here’s what we’re looking at doing. We are consulting on you. Is this going to work?’

“So it is about looking at the responses and then coming forward with a proposal in due course.

“And obviously we had a lot of responses. So it won’t be in the next few days that we are responding.”

However, she said changes to the school funding formula were essential.

“Virtually for as long as I have been involved in politics, I think everybody has accepted for a considerable length of time that the current funding arrangements are not fair. So we’ve got to try and find a fairer funding formula.

“The point about the document and the proposals that the Department for Education put out were that they were a proposal on which we were consultation. The consultation only closed last week.

“So now we’ve got to take the opportunity to look at the responses that have come in from that consultation and then in due course bring froward our proposals.

She was speaking to the Birmingham Mail during a visit to Birmingham, in which she attended the UK-Qatar Business and Investment Forum at Birmingham’s ICC and met Andy Street, the Conservative candidate in the election for a West Midlands mayor on May 4.