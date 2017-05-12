Theresa May will give you the right to have your embarrassing social media posts deleted when you turn 18

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Teenagers who've made embarrassing comments online would get a fresh start at 18, under plans announced by Theresa May.

Plenty of young people say things or share material which makes them cringe just a year or two later.

And it's not just embarrassing. It can also affect their job prospects.

But they'd have a right to demand that their profiles on social media services like Facebook, Twitter or YouTube are wiped when they are 18 years old, under Conservative leader Mrs May's latest election pledge.

It might not prevent old material being accessible to someone determined to search through internet archives. But it would mean that most young people effectively get a fresh start aged 18.

It's one of a number of measures announced by Mrs May.

Other include requiring social media companies to do more to prevent harmful content to protect children online, with the threat of penalties if they fail to take action.

There will be new rules for doing business online to improve the digital economy, including simpler terms and conditions, automatic digital receipts for online products and services, and digital proofs of identification.

Social media sites will be required not to direct users unintentionally to hate speech, pornography, or other sources of harm. And platforms will be obliged to allow users to report inappropriate, bullying, harmful or illegal content, with take-down on a comply or explain basis.

The Conservatives say they would seek to make Britain the best place to do business and buy goods and services online.

Households will also be given a freedom to be connected to low cost and fast broadband connections, wherever you live in the country, with transparent pricing, easy switching and an entitlement to redress when companies are not delivering.

Mrs May said: "The internet has brought a wealth of opportunity but also significant new risks which have evolved faster than society’s response to them.

"We want social media companies to do more to help redress the balance and will take action to make sure they do.

"These measures will help make Britain the best place in the world to start and run a digital business, and the safest place in the world for people to be online."