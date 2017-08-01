Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless vandals have ‘destroyed’ one of The Big Sleuth Bears.

Build a Bear, which was placed on Solihull High Street, was left with cracks after it was allegedly knocked off its plinth at the weekend.

The five-foot-six inch tall statue has been removed from The Big Sleuth trail and organisers have said they are deciding what to do next as it is unlikely to be repaired.

Build a bear is the second bear to be removed from the art trail line-up which was unveiled to the public on July 10.

Intrepid Bear, which was displayed outside house of Fraser on Cherry Street, was damaged in the first weekend. It was replaced with a bear endorsed by TV action man ‘Bear Grylls’ and placed inside the department store for its own safety.

The Big Sleuth Team said they have been left ‘heartbroken’ by the latest incident.

They posted on Facebook: “Thank you for your messages of support for Build a Bear. Sadly we believe that she was damaged deliberately and unfortunately she is too badly injured to remain on the trail. We are heartbroken.

“All of our other bears are out and about and being loved.

“We hope that everyone will continue to enjoy finding them. They are friendly creatures who like being hugged and having their photos taken. “However they do need to be treated with respect and we would ask all of our sleuthers to be gentle and to refrain from climbing or swinging on them.

“We really don’t want this incident to spoil our wonderful trail and we hope to have Build a Bear back on display very soon.”

Visitors have been searching ticking off the 100 adult bear and 130 bear cub sculptures which are placed in the city’s streets, parks and open spaces.

People can go hunting for Shakesbear, Gas Street Bearsin, Thread-bear, Bhangra Bear and Bee My Honey (Bear) in this 10 week long trail which runs throughout the summer.

Some of the bears have been designed by celebs like Brad Simpson from The Vamps and celebrated graffiti artist Temper.