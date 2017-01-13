Why terror threat is no reason to chop down historic tree

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham’s Civic Society says ‘there is no justifiable reason’ to chop down an historic tree in Centenary Square - and have demanded an urgent review of the plans before it is lost forever.

Council deputy leader Ian Ward said that the trees roots are in the way of deep-set concrete benches being installed as an anti-terror barricade to block a terrorist truck attack - such as the ISIS attacks on Berlin and Nice last year.

The mature London Plane Tree, which is 80 years old, is now facing the axe.

Society chairman Gavin Orton said: “There is no justifiable reason why the redesign of Centenary Square cannot incorporate the retention of this tree so that it can continue to provide benefit to our public realm.

“Whilst we fully support the need for public spaces to be safe, we believe that these measures can be successfully incorporated without the need to fell the tree. Centenary Square and the adjacent highway are large areas that are being fully re-designed and so there is plenty of opportunity to create a safe and successful public space that embraces and retains our green heritage.”

Birmingham Trees for Life protest in defence of 90 year old London Plane Tree on Broad Street

One of the reasons given for the position of the benches was to allow a large enough space for the big wheel and ice rink, Remembrance Parade and other major events.

Mr Orton added: “The wheel and ice rink are temporary seasonal attractions which cannot justify the felling of a mature tree from the street. The tree itself is large and substantial enough to form part of the barrier.”

He has asked for the planned felling of the tree to be suspended and further discussions to take place.

On the further loss of trees in the city centre he added: “We are very concerned with the current approach of the council and associated partners which appears to be ‘de-greening’ our city on the grounds of maintenance and planned re-development which treats existing mature trees as disposable.

“The removal of our green heritage is having a very negative impact upon our city - not only visually but also environmentally. Mature trees contribute significantly towards alleviating air pollution problems in the city centre and must be retained as a matter of priority in proposed developments.”

The society’s concerns are raised in an open letter to cllr Ward.

Earlier this week the deputy leader announced that the tree would be cut down very soon ahead of construction work on the £10 million refurbishment of Centenary Square. It had last year been threatened by works on the Midland Metro Broad Street extension, but those plans were redrawn to avoid the tree.