This Sutton Coldfield school building is being demolished - and people think it is crazy

A former Sutton Coldfield school building is set to be demolished despite huge demand for school places in the royal town in a move described as ‘crazy’.

Councillors have rubber stamped the demolition of Boldmere Education Centre in St Michael’s Road despite schools in the area being heavily over subscribed in the annual scramble for places.

It was a school until the late 1980s and since then has been an adult education centre, community centre, creche and is currently home to a private nursery.

But council bosses have ruled it is surplus to requirements and are looking to knock it down and sell the land, with housing developers thought to be queuing up to cash in on Sutton Coldfield’s high property prices.

Birmingham’s planning committee reluctantly approved the demolition plan as it there was no legal case to block it.

But committee member Cllr Maureen Cornish (Con, Sutton Four Oaks) was scathing of the proposal and lack of detail about the future use of the site.

“Sutton Coldfield is desperate for school places and the fact we are going to demolish one of them including a nursery is absolutely crazy.

“It’s totally unacceptable unless we are going to rebuild a similar facility immediately. We should not be considering demolition.”

Birmingham City Council webcast Cllr Maureen Cornish

Cllr Martin Straker-Welds (Lab, Moseley and Kings Heath) said: “If you’re going to demolish a school you would expect another to spring up like a pheonix not too far away.”

While Cllr Gareth Moore (Con, Erdington) pointed out the committee had recently approved, in often controversial circumstances, the expansion of several primary schools in the town.

“It seems ironic at a time when we have to increase school places to then demolish a school, are we sure there is no further need for school places in this area?” he asked.

There has been particular pressure on school places in the area, the Boldmere Mums group was set up to lobby for parents forced to send children to schools miles away.

The Boldmere community had been looking at taking over the building and there is currently an application from the Boldmere Futures Partnership to have it listed as an asset of community value (ACV) which gives them the right to bid should it go on the market.

Sutton Coldfield town councillor Paul Long, who is backing the community application, accused the council’s property services of trying to side step the ACV bid.

He said: “They are getting ahead of themselves. We have to ensure that the application for the asset of community value is dealt with properly and the community is given a chance to decide the future of this building.”

A council spokeswoman said: "We are currently investigating options for the site, including whether it can be utilised by our education department.

"If no suitable use can be found then, as with all surplus council-owned properties, the site will be marketed for sale.