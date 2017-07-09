Sutton Coldfield councillors barred from talking party politics

Town councillors have been banned from mentioning their Conservative or Labour Party divisions in a bid to foster a more collaborative atmosphere at meetings.

The Sutton Coldfield Town councillors have agreed to avoid gratuitous references to party politics and including phrases like ‘Conservative Government’ and ‘Labour-led Birmingham city council’ during meetings.

They have also agreed to treat all fellow council members with 'respect and decency'.

The fledgling council, the largest of its kind in the country, was set up last year to runs a range of local services including parks, community centres, litter. It has a budget of almost £2 million - most devolved from Birmingham City Council and the rest raised through a council tax top up.

Independent councillor Paul Long said in the interests of making the meetings ‘less adversarial and more co-operative’ there should be a ruling that councillors should exclude ‘gratuitous references to party politics’.

Conservative councillors celebrate their success in the first Sutton Coldfield town council election

Conservative Four Oaks town councillor Owen Jenkins tabled an amendment which referred to avoiding reference to ‘national party politics’ in their speeches. He also called for councillors to treat all members with ‘respect and decency’ – not only in speeches but also in comments to the press and on social media.

Sutton Vesey councillor Manish Puri said: “A lot of motions have got bogged down in the wording rather than the substance.” While Cllr Chris Ives (Four Oaks, Con.) said his party members were elected on this basis of a ‘political manifesto’. “People aren’t expected to agree everything but they do deserve respect.”

Cllr Rob Pocock (Sutton Vesey, Lab.) said this motion would ‘get away from the bun fighting’. While Maria Hewett (Sutton Trinity, Con.) said: “If you don’t agree you must be respectful.” She described some of the interactions between councillors as ‘disgraceful’.

There was some question mark as to how the motion would be enforced and there was mention that matters could be referred to Birmingham, City Council’s standards committee but town clerk Olive O’Sullivan said it was the responsibility of group leader and members to police what went on,

The move follows a suggestion by member of the public Frances Heywood at the Royal Sutton Coldfield Town Council’s annual meeting of electors in April that councillors should be ‘less party political’ .

Despite a number of councillors at the electors’ meeting abstaining from voting in favour of Mrs Heywood’s proposal, this week Cllr Jenkins’ amended proposal was passed unanimously.