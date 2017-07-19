Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BIRMINGHAM’S bins strike has become more bitter with council bosses accusing striking binmen of bullying colleagues, not picking up black bags and emptying overstuffed bins.

It comes as the council brings in private contractors to empty bins at evenings and weekends in a bid to break the strike and clear up the streets worst hit by the dispute.

The allegations of bullying come in a letter sent to the trade unions representing the binmen – and have been described as ‘spurious’ by the Unite union.

It suggests that the council is set to take a hard line over the industrial action and comes as negotiations between bosses and unions are set to resume today.

Relations have already soured with both sides accusing each other of spin or ‘playing games’.

Earlier this week, as reported by the Birmingham Mail, the Unite union announced a ramping up of strike action from two to three hours a day throughout August.

The Mail understands the council does not pull its punches in the letter, which has been sent to all unions, even though only Unite members voted for industrial action.

It says that there is evidence that:

Industrial action is going beyond the work to rule, with binmen not picking up black bags or emptying overstuffed wheelie bins while on duty;

There has been harassment and intimidation by striking workers against their working colleagues;

A request for tower blocks to be excluded from industrial action in the wake of the Grenfell Fire has been refused, and

Staff are refusing to carry out management instructions.

The council has blamed union representatives for many of the problems, including the refusal to collect bags of waste left when bins are full, or overflowing bins.

It says that they are not allowed to refuse to clear these during periods of industrial action.

Lisa Trickett, Labour cabinet member for clean streets, said: “Normally they do not collect this overflow waste but when this is a result of industrial action they have to pick it up.

“They are being wrongly told not to.”

On the allegations of bullying, she said: “I respect people’s right to take industrial action but equally they must show respect to people who are not taking that action.”

The bins boss confirmed that the council was now talking to outside contractors and agency partners to get the huge backlogs of bags and bins cleared outside of normal operating hours at evenings and weekends.

“We will do whatever it takes to get the job done without breaking the rules of engagement,” she said.

Ms Trickett again stressed that there are alternative jobs and no loss of pay for those whose roles are being scrapped.

In a message to residents, she added: “I’m really sorry industrial action has meant that your bins haven’t been collected. We are doing all we can to clear the backlog, focussing on hotspots around the city and bringing crew in at weekends to clear the waste.”

A Unite spokesman hit said: “The industrial action being taken by our members in defence of their jobs and livelihoods is lawful.

“Council bosses should be focusing their energies on trying to resolve this dispute rather than seeking to inflame matters with spurious allegations and threatening letters to trade unions. “We’d urge the council to rethink its plans which will see many workers either being forced to take a pay cut of up to £6,000 or losing their job in the refuse service.”

One street - typical of so many in Birmingham

LIKE in hundreds of streets in Birmingham, the residents of Turnberry Road, Great Barr are fed up.

One side of the street is lined with wheelie bins, both regular and recycling bins.

The other side, where the front doors are up steep steps, has the old black bags and boxes stacked outside.

The street is a mess after just two and a half weeks of partial strike action.

Outside a parade of shops, the bags left by tenants of the flats above lie in a huge pile, rotting in the sun.

The stench is awful, not something the shopkeepers want on their doorstep.

Jon Hunt, Lib Dem councillor for Perry Barr, says that he and his colleagues are inundated with calls and complaints.

“It’s terrible,” he says, surveying the scene. “There are huge public health hazards building up.

“The bags aren’t being cleared. Even when they are reported repeatedly by us, they still aren’t being picked up and taken away.”

Residents find it aggravating, he says. They don’t know what to do with the extra rubbish when their bins are full.

He recognises the rights of trades unions to defend workers’ jobs and the rights of council bosses to overhaul the service.

But he says the council should have gone into the talks with a contingency plan in place for industrial action.

“They didn’t have a plan when they went into this negotiation,” he explains.

“The council has to get tougher in making sure there’s a resolution and an end to it.”