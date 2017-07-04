How we use Cookies
The strange things this man has fished out of Birmingham's lakes

  • Updated
  • By

Canoeist Dave Billingham is on a mission to clean up the city's waterways

Dave Billingham with his canoe at Witton Lakes clearing rubbish
After keeping Birmingham’s housing estates clean and tidy all day, keen canoeist Dave Billingham likes to spend his days off pulling junk out of the city’s lakes.

While paddling about in various waterways the 47-year-old from Walsall has pulled out dozens of pieces of everyday junk, as well as some more unusual items.

Here’s some of the items:

1. A rusty old safe

Dave Billingham
Dave Billingham pulled a safe out of Trittiford Lake,

Dave said: “One of the oddest things I managed to pull out a safe. I had to put a rope around it and pull it out. Unfortunately it was old and open so there wasn’t a pot of gold or a treasure map inside.”

The safe had been dumped in Trittiford Lake in Yardley Wood before Dave fished it out in April.

2. A keep-left traffic bollard

Someone had uprooted this from a road junction and thrown it into Witton Lakes in Erdington

3. Laundry basket

Perhaps someone’s washing machine had broken and they decided to do it the old fashioned way, in Witton Lakes.

4. Life saver rings

Darren Quinton/Birmingham Mail

Not surprising this as they are dotted around our lakes

5. Disused plastic petrol cans

Hope they were at least empty as this is not good for wildlife

6. Carrier bags, hundreds of them

And he urged people to think again before dropping a carrier bag.

He said: “It’s great people come to feed the wildlife but then they leave the bags which are obviously a danger to the wildlife, so getting them out is quite important.”

His job is a street scene coordinator for the council’s housing department which involves working with tenants and residents to keep their neighbourhoods clean and tidy.

And his hobby is canoing and kayaking and he is a member of the Royal Sutton Coldfield Canoe Club. He has been paddling rivers in Wales, Scotland, the Alps and Sweden and dreams of canoing in Nepal.

Birmingham Mail
Dave Billingham at Witton Lakes

But his challenge this year is to clean up the city’s lakes alongside colleagues and volunteers from Duckwatch , Severn Trent Water, the council and Keep Britain Tidy campaign.

“I wanted to bring my love of paddling together with my job so I decided to get out on some lakes and collect rubbish to help the environment.

“It makes them a much better place to look at and better for the wildlife.”

And while he likes to encourage residents to look after their local environment, he stressed that they should not take to the lakes unless, like him, they are experienced on the water.

