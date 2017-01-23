How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Stop talking rubbish, this tree is not an ISIS terror threat says business chief

  • Updated
  • By

Westside business district manager Mike Olley says council should just say the historic London Plane Tree is ugly and in the way rather than blame the Metro or ISIS

Oldest Tree in Birmingham Broad Street
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

THE city council should stop making up excuses to chop down the city centre’s oldest tree and admit they just don’t like it - a leading business figure has claimed.

Mike Olley, manager of the Westside BID which represents businesses in and around Broad Street and Brindleyplace, claimed the council was going too far by blaming the ISIS terrorism threat for the decision to fell the London Plane Tree.

In a blistering attack Mr Olley, a former Labour councillor, said: “Their excuses are getting more and more ridiculous. First it was in the way of the Metro, but that was debunked. Now it is an ISIS or Al Queada tree and a threat to national security. When that one is debunked what reason will they come up with next?

“I’m sure the contractors could build round it if that was what the council wanted.

Mike Olley
Mike Olley

“But it seems to me it’s an old knobbly tree which doesn’t look attractive and spoils their nice new designs for Centenary Square so they want rid of it. Why can’t they just come clean to the public rather than make up this rubbish.”

He made his claims after reviewing the Birmingham Mail’s story about the on BBC Radio WM.

He stressed that local businesses welcome the £10 million refurbishment of Centenary Square.

Earlier this month city council deputy leader Ian Ward said that the reason the tree has to go is because concrete benches, which are designed to repel a Berlin-style terror attack, have deep foundations and would disturb the roots. The benches cannot be resited without limiting space in the revamped square for major events like the ice rink and veterans Remembrance Day parade.

Birmingham Trees for Life protest in defence of 90 year old London Plane Tree on Broad Street

Council deputy leader Ian Ward said: “As I have made clear, the edge of the water feature to be installed in Centenary Square as part of its revamp is designed as a counter-terrorism measure and will require deep foundations which would affect the tree’s roots.”

He said that they are still investigating alternative plans.

“We fully understand the concerns expressed regarding this tree and no one wants to remove a tree unnecessarily. It should also be remembered that 59 new trees will be planted in place of the 25 scheduled for removal.”

Historic tree threatened with the chop is worth £106,000

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree

Much-loved London Plane to be sacrificed to allow anti-terror measures to be installed

 

Most Read in News

Prime Minister Theresa May at the Tory Party conference in Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    Labour accuses Theresa May's national industrial strategy of neglecting the West Midlands
  2. Regional Affairs
    Row breaks out after four-year-old told not to wear hijab to Catholic school
  3. Regional Affairs
    Strike threat looming on Cross City rail line
  4. Regional Affairs
    Stop talking rubbish, this tree is not an ISIS terror threat says business chief
  5. Regional Affairs
    £150,000 Sutton Coldfield Library rescue plan put forward

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital
  1. Commercial Property
    Former Birmingham hospital on market for £1.2m
  2. Business News
    Persimmon to build 116 new homes on derelict playing fields
  3. Lifestyle
    The show must go on for Ed Doolan
  4. Regional Affairs
    Labour accuses Theresa May's national industrial strategy of neglecting the West Midlands
  5. Regional Affairs
    Row breaks out after four-year-old told not to wear hijab to Catholic school
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor