Why Stirchley protesters don't want Lidl store

Protests as residents call on budget supermarket chain to think over its plan for Stirchley store

Anti Lidl protest in Stirchley
Residents are calling for retail giant Lidl to think again over its plans for a new store.

More than 60 turned out to protest against the store, which is due to be built in Pershore Road, Stirchley.

The German superstore firm wants to knock down a Fitness First gym and bowling centre for its new shop but residents say it is not needed as a new Tesco superstore is on the way already.

They have also complained about the potential increase in traffic on the already gridlocked Pershore Road, the loss of leisure facilities and point out there are other derelict sites ripe for development nearby.

Among their placards were ones which read ‘This is a Lidl too far’, ‘Boycott Lidl’ and ‘I’m a Lidl annoyed’.

They were left stunned when, after initially opposing the scheme the city council’s planning committee made a u-turn and voted it through. Councillors had been warned that Lidl would have strong grounds for a costly legal challenge if it was refused planning permisison.

Among those joining the protest were local MP Steve McCabe (Lab, Selly Oak), the Friends of Stirchley Park, Super Stirchley campaign and councillors Mary Locke, Karen McCarthy and Brigid Jones.

Mr McCabe has been a critic of the council’s planning department highlighting its failure to stem unwanted student developments in Selly Oak.

He said: “The council should have refused the application but Lidl are the people who can stop it now. They are demolishing our gym and bowling alley to build supermarket nobody wants. We’ll have more supermarkets per square mile than anywhere else.”

As well as a new Tesco, Lidl’s main rival Aldi is also planning a store in the area.

Fitness First gym, which has a thriving community of 3500 members, and PSL Bowling, a family business with many ties in the local community through school and charity groups, both want to stay on the site but are under threat of demolition.

More than 2,250 people have signed petitions against the store.

