Stirchley Lidl scheme rejected in council U-turn

  Updated
  • By

Victory for campaigning residents as authority admits 'mistake'

Anti Lidl protest in Stirchley
Planning permission for a controversial Lidl store has been overturned after council bosses admitted they had made the wrong decision.

The supermarket chain was granted permission to build the store on the site of a gym and bowling alley in Pershore Road, Stirchley, last December.

Residents were enraged, claiming the city council had failed to consider the full impact of losing the popular Fitness First gym and Stirchley Ten Pin Bowling facilities.

Campaigners from the Super Stirchley group lodged a legal challenge with the help of experts from the Environmental Law Foundation charity.

Now, the council's planning department has admitted it gave the wrong advice to the planning committee and quashed the decision.

A letter sent by planning official Simon Turner to committee members read: "A legal challenge, an application for judicial review, has been mounted against the council's decision, based around the application of planning policy with respect to sporting/leisure facilities.

"Regrettably, the council accepts a mistake was made and so the challenge has strong merit and it will not resist the claim. As such, the planning consent will be revoked shortly."

A spokesman for Super Stirchley said: "We hope this shows that standing up for things that matter really can make a difference.

"As we have always maintained: we are not against Lidl, we were opposing the loss of our facilities."

Coun Timothy Huxtable (Con Bournville) said: "It is another example of Birmingham City Council in chaos, they can't even get these basics right."

Lidl may consider a fresh planning application on which correct policy advice would be given.

But the shopping and planning environment in Stirchley has changed considerably in recent weeks with Tesco announcing it will no longer build a long-awaited major store in the area.

Plans for an Aldi, on the nearby Magnet store site, are still under consideration.

Lidl was not immediately available for comment.

