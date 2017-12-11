The video will start in 8 Cancel

The number of Birmingham children deemed to be at risk of abuse in their own homes has been revealed.

Birmingham City Council has had to intervene in hundreds of families to try to keep children safe from neglect and sexual, physical and emotional abuse.

Latest figures from the Department for Education show there were 755 cases where a child in Birmingham was put on a protection plan due to neglect over the course of 2016-17.

And 566 plans were started for Birmingham children believed to be suffering emotional abuse.

A further 206 plans were set up for children enduring physical abuse.

And 91 were arranged due to potential, or actual, sexual abuse.

This happens when the council has reasonable cause to suspect that a child is suffering or is likely to suffer from sexual abuse, and is taking steps to keep that child safe.

These steps might include regular visits from a social worker, home help or other services such as a place in a nursery.

In total, it means there were 56 child protection plans started last year for every 10,000 children in Birmingham.

Across the country, children were put under protection plans on 66,410 occasions in the last year – again 56 times for every 10,000 children, which means the number of cases in Birmingham is the same as the national average.

To see how your area compares, type your postcode into this link to view the figures for your local authority.

The Birmingham Mail has teamed up with the NSPCC to launch its Light Up Christmas for Children campaign, to try to ensure Childline counsellors are able to answer every call that comes through the city’s call centre in Edgbaston.

Currently the NSPCC-run service only has the resources to respond to three in every four contacts, meaning some young people may not be getting through and receiving the support and advice they so desperately need.

Please help Childline be there for every young person who desperately needs support.

Donate £4 by texting ‘NSPCC 4’ to 70030 or visiting nspcc.org.uk/mail

To donate £12, text ‘NSPCC 12’ or to donate £20, text ‘NSPCC 20’ to 70030.

Text costs include your donation plus your standard network rate. The NSPCC will receive 100 per cent of your donation.