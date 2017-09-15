Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 150 vital care workers are being made redundant by the city council in a move which unions warn will hit vulnerable people hard - and leave social services on the brink of collapse.

The workers, who visit disabled and frail elderly people in their homes, play a vital role in keeping those people independent and out of costly hospital and residential care homes .

The redundancies - about 40 per cent of the enablement service workforce - are part of a cost-cutting efficiency drive designed to save £4 million following budget cuts .

But the union Unison says it is a short-sighted move which will cost the taxpayer more in the long-run, as well as leaving people at risk. It has raised a petition of about 3,000 names against the cuts.

Unison spokeswoman Caroline Johnson said: “The enablement service provides valuable support to older frail people. Our staff work with service users to build up skills to allow people to be as independent as possible, so that they can stay living at home as long as possible.

“Management have tried to justify the cuts by saying the service is inefficient but they have been asked to find £4 million of savings due to cuts from central government .

“We believe that we can suggest some efficiencies to the service but the real problem is the cuts to funding. It will mean that we are able to support less people than we currently support. It also means that over 150 mainly low paid women are being made redundant.

“The care industry is in crisis already. This year the council have already been forced to close day centres and residential homes for older people due to the massive cuts and the private sector is teetering on the verge of collapse due to years of underfunding.”

But the Labour-run council is currently consulting on the changes which they insist will make the service more efficient and is based on methods used by successful councils elsewhere.

The council’s Labour cabinet member for social care Paulette Hamilton said: “This is the first stage in developing excellent enablement care that genuinely allows people to remain independent at home and have a good quality of life with the least intervention and interference.

“We are also currently looking at ways in which we can work much more closely with our health partners and provide a more joined up health and social care service.

“Every pound we invest in the care that people receive must be spent to the best effect. Even if we were not faced with the enormous financial challenge we would need to ensure our enablement service is fit for purpose and meets the expectations of our citizens.

“I totally understand that staff have concerns about the staff reduction set out in this proposal which seeks to reduce staffing by 40 per cent. I have met many of our enablement staff and absolutely value the great work that they do and I know our citizens do too.”

Cllr Hamilton said that they are compiling details of other care jobs with the city council for staff at risk, while some have sought compulsory redundancy.

“There is a clear case for change and we simply cannot adopt a ‘do nothing’ position on such a crucial service,” he said.

“But we are continuing to support our staff and work with the unions to get to a satisfactory outcome.”