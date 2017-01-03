How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why Snow Hill Midland Metro stop is getting a new name

  • Updated
  • By

West Midlands transport chiefs rebrand Snow Hill stop as it was confusing passengers wishing to access the main railway train

St Chads Midland Metro stop in Birmingham
St Chads is the new name for the Snow Hill Midland Metro stop

A Midland Metro stop in Birmingham city centre is sporting a new name.

The Snow Hill stop, next to the station sharing its name, has now been rebranded St Chads by West Midlands transport chiefs.

The move has been made by Transport for West Midlands, which first announced the plans last autumn, because the stop's name was causing confusion among passengers who were disembarking there in order to access the railway station.

The tram no longer runs directly into the main station but stops outside in order for it to connect up with the new city centre extension through Bull Street and on to New Street station.

Passengers wishing to access Snow Hill station are advised to use the stop at Bull Street although lifts and stairs connecting St Chads to the station's second entrance in Livery Street are due open later this month.

Phil Hewitt, Metro programme director for Transport for West Midlands, said: "The name-change reflects the wider area that the stop serves and removes any potential for confusion with passengers who believe they can access Snow Hill station from it.

"Passengers can access Snow Hill by using the lift or stairs then the second access in Livery Street.

"However Bull Street, which provides level access to Snow Hill and has an attractive walking route, will be the primary Metro stop for the rail station."

The former Metro line and platform in Snow Hill station is to be utilised for heavy rail use as part of the Midland Rail Hub scheme.

This is a programme of rail upgrades in and around central Birmingham to provide up to ten additional trains per hour in and out of the city, boosting rail links across the wider region.

It is hoped the main elements of the Midlands Rail Hub will be in service in time for the opening of HS2 in 2026.

