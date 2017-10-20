Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbery has rocketed by nearly a quarter and burglary is up by a third in the West Midlands, according to the latest Home Office figures.

New official figures, for the 12 months up to June 2016, reveal that overall crime has increased by 14 per cent across the West Midlands force area.

The region has recorded huge leaps in domestic burglary, which is up by 33 per cent, robbery is up by 23 per cent and vehicle offences are up by 31 per cent.

There has also been an 18 per cent increase in possession of an offensive weapon, a 15 per cent increase in sexual offences and a 17 per cent increase in stalking and harassment offences.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, said: “The rise in crime in the West Midlands and across the country is a major concern. These figures are further evidence the government needs to change course on police funding.

“Officers at the force work around the clock to prevent and catch those who decide to commit crimes and they are facing ever greater demands from an increasing threat of terror, levels of cyber-crime and a rise in the number of reported sex offences.

“The West Midlands Police has lost £145 million from central government since 2010. Despite being rated as outstandingly efficient by the Independent Inspectors the fact we have 2,000 fewer officers fighting crime is starting to take its toll.

“Despite the challenges faced, we are determined to get on with the job of keeping people in the West Midlands safe.”

As well as the rises in crime there has been a 23 per cent decrease in drug offences and an eight per cent decrease in theft from the person.

Crime rates in neighbouring forces like Warwickshire were also up by 14 per cent, whilst there was a 13 per cent increase in Staffordshire and a 14 per cent increase in Warwickshire and West Mercia.

Across England and Wales crime is up by 13 per cent, which has risen from 5 per cent in the 12 months to June 2015 and 7 per cent in the 12 months to June 2016.

John Flatley, of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “Today’s figures suggest that the police are dealing with a growing volume of crime.

"While improvements made by police forces in recording crime are still a factor in the increase, we judge that there have been genuine increases in crime – particularly in some of the low-incidence but more harmful categories.

“Police figures cannot provide a good measure of all crime in society, since we know that a large volume of it never comes to their attention. The recent increases in recorded crime need to be seen in the context of the overall decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales.”