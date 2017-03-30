Shock and anger as pupils told their Birmingham school WILL close this summer

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Government education secretary Justine Greening has been accused of betrayal after it was confirmed that Birmingham’s Baverstock School will be closed this summer.

The Druid’s Heath academy school has been on the critical list for more than a year after a series of crises including being rated inadequate by Ofsted in 2014, falling into financial difficulties and a change of management.

Despite this parents and residents, backed by MP Steve McCabe and Birmingham City Council, hoped to find a new sponsor and save the school.

They claim that the Government has been intent on seeing the academy shut for some time and has discouraged successor trusts to come forward.

In a letter to parents West Midlands Education Commissioner Christine Quinn said: “The Secretary of State arrived at this decision after full and proper consideration of the issues affecting the academy and trust, including the poor education performance and the financial difficulties experienced by the LEAP Academy Trust.

Baverstock Academy in Maypole

“Whilst we recognise the concerns raised during the listening period on balance we believe that this decision is in the best interests of children at the Baverstock Academy.”

Furious MP Mr McCabe (Lab, Selly Oak) said that they have closed a much needed school while ploughing £300 million into new academies , grammar and free schools. “The decision to close Baverstock Academy in Druids Heath is nothing less than a complete betrayal of my constituents.

“It’s been clear for some time that this Government don’t care one bit about pupils, parents and the local community. They are happy to spend money on opening new grammar schools but not on saving a local school.”

He said neighbouring schools are over subscribed, that parents now face a panic to find new places and that the Government will likely need to open a school in the area to meet demand.

“The contempt shown for Druids Heath over Baverstock is staggering. After 10 months of dithering and broken promises the Government have got their way. It looks like Theresa May’s idea of helping ordinary people is to close a local school and wash her hands of my constituents. It’s a total disgrace.’

Baverstock School pupils Enock Duah and Debora DePaula secure support of city councillors in fight against closure

Last September the school's head boy and girl appeared at the City Council meeting in a bid to win the support of councillors.

Cll Eva Phillips (Lab, Brandwood) added: “There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered but our main priority must be supporting the pupils to find new schools and we need to make sure that extra support and assistance is given to pupils in Year 10 who are in the middle of their GCSE courses.”

The Save Baverstock campaign, set up by parents, called the decision 'wrong for everyone involved'.

It's with huge sadness that @JustineGreening has announced the closure of Baverstock. This is the wrong decision for everyone involved — Save Baverstock (@SaveBaver) March 30, 2017

Birmingham City Council had backed the school in its campaign and as admissions authority will now have to help parents find alternative places.

City Labour education chief Brigid Jones said: “I’m saying: “I am hugely disappointed by the Government’s decision to close Baverstock Academy and devastated for its pupils.”

She said the Government’s academies programme is a shambles for allowing a school to be mismanaged with no oversight.

“Instead of investing to put things right, politicians in London have decided they can simply walk away leaving the City Council to clear up a major Government catastrophe.

“This is not the first Birmingham Academy to fall into serious decline and if they persist with this policy and keep refusing to put in proper oversight, it won’t be the last.”

She added that the Birmingham family of schools will come together to help pupils displaced by the decision.