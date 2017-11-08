Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners were left fuming after challenging council bosses to scrap plans to close their day centre for people with disabilities.

The group, many with severe disabilities, were battling plans to shut the Fairway Centre in Kings Norton and had raised a 2,500 name petition in support of their campaign.

The council claims the building is crumbling and that the users will receive their services elsewhere.

After being kept waiting almost two hours to put their questions to the Labour cabinet member for health Paulette Hamilton they were left confused and angry by the response.

They told the council how the centre is popular with its users and highly valued.

Campaigner Alistair Wingate asked: “Given the depth of opposition to the proposed closure of Fairway Day Centre would the council be

prepared to suspend, postpone, delay or cancel the closure.”

Cllr Andy Cartwright (Lab, Longbridge), who handed in the petition, said: “This is the only service of its kind in south Birmingham.

“People have their friends and carers here, they feel safe. The staff are committed. The council says the building is not fit for purpose.

Well shame on the council for allowing a building for vulnerable people to get that way.”

Labour cabinet member for health Paulette Hamilton said that the council’s consultation with service users had been poor. But she did not say if the closure was being suspended. However she agreed to reopen the consultation.

She said: “I am truly committed to ensuring that all our service users are treated with dignity and respect and have appropriate services in buildings that are fit for purpose.”

She added: “Having looked at the timeline, I do believe that in this case there should have been a clearer process from the outset with all users and their families.

“For this reason I have listened to feedback that people want greater engagement, and as such we are entering into further consultation to ensure that there is a clearer process and timeline which will be shared with all service users and their families.”