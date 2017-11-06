The video will start in 8 Cancel

Staffordshire MP Christopher Pincher has given up a salary of £17,917 by quitting his job as a government whip.

That’s how much the Tamworth MP was paid annually for his role as a government whip.

But he still keeps his £76,011 annual MP’s salary.

And some of the MPs accused of wrongdoing haven't paid any price at all - despite being "suspended".

Government Ministers, Commons Committee chairs and some senior opposition MPs get an additional salary on top of their pay as an MP.

A government whip is actually entitled to £19,523 a year, but along with other Ministers they have voluntarily turned down recent pay rises, which means Mr Pincher was receiving £17,917 for his whip’s job.

This was a government whip's salary from June 2017, figures published by the Cabinet Office show.

Mr Pincher became the latest Tory MP caught up in controversy when he stood down from the Whips’ Office and referred himself to the party’s complaints procedure and the police, following allegations over his behaviour.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Mr Pincher had been accused of making an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

Mr Pincher told the newspaper: “If Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him.”

Former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has lost his £67,505 Cabinet Minister’s salary, after resigning from the Government.

After he quit, journalist Jane Merrick revealed Mr Fallon once tried to kiss her after they had lunch.

However, he will keep his £76,011 salary for being an MP.

Other MPs accused of wrongdoing will not suffer any financial penalty, at least for now.

Labour has suspended MP Kelvin Hopkins, a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, as it investigates allegations against him.

It means he has had the whip withdrawn. In other words, he is no longer a member of the Labour group in the House of Commons.

However, he continues as an MP, and the suspension does not affect his salary.

The 76-year old MP has been accused by party activist Ava Etemadzadeh of hugging her inappropriately after a student event in 2014, a claim he denies.

He has admitted sending her a text which included the words: “A nice young man would be lucky to have you as a girlfriend and lover...Were I to be young...but I am not...”.

Labour has also suspended MP Jared O’Mara while it investigates claims he made sexist and homophobic comments. However, once again this does affect his salary.