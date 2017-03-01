Seven weeks of M6 delays in Birmingham as roadworks start

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A new raft of roadworks have started on the M6 - signalling seven weeks of disruption for drivers.

The works, which were due to commence on February 20 but swung into action last night, affect the northbound section from junction seven at Great Barr.

Highways England is carrying out structural repairs to damaged concrete and renewing the waterproofing of the elevated road structure.

As part of the work, new expansion joints will also be installed on the carriageway which are designed to allow movement within the structure and also add further water protection.

The project will see three narrow lanes implemented on the motorway during the week to protect the workforce and temporary speed limits as low as 40mph implemented.

Both the entry and exit slip road will remain open during the day but with some closures in place overnight.

In a statement, Highways England said: "We are carrying out essential maintenance on the M6 between junction seven and eight on the northbound carriageway.

"This work is needed to ensure the carriageway remains safe - the top priority for us. The existing waterproofing has deteriorated and needs essential maintenance.

"The improvements will help to maintain structural integrity and increase the life of the asset by reducing deterioration and minimising the number of emergency repairs required in future.

"Our customers will benefit from a safer, more resilient route, and enhanced driver experience.

"We encourage customers to plan their journeys and use alternatives routes wherever possible - especially at weekends when motorway capacity is reduced to two lanes."

A further scheme is planned in the future to repair lanes two and three.

The work is part of Highways England's investment plan over the next five years and this latest element is part of a series of bridge maintenance schemes across the region.

It has been designed to be completed before a similar but much larger scheme gets under way on the M5 between junctions one and two at the Oldbury Viaduct.