This Government looks like it’s close to collapse.

But appearances can be deceiving.

Conservative MPs believe Theresa May can still cling on as Prime Minister - perhaps until 2019 or even 2020.

And while there are exceptions, many of them want her to. They don’t think there’s anything to gain by forcing her out earlier.

Let’s look at what’s gone wrong for the Government. It’s a long list.

Boris Johnson

Cabinet ministers have made terrible errors of judgment. Boris Johnson and Priti Patel both messed up royally.

Mr Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, blurted out comments in a Commons committee hearing that could lead to a Brtish-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, languishing in an Iranian jail for five years.

But it’s not just that he said the wrong thing. He then appeared before the House of Commons and brazenly pretended it hadn’t happened.

Even the most cynical observers at Westminster were shocked by his behaviour. There are few people willing to defend him.

Priti Patel

Meanwhile, Priti Patel went freelance in her role as International Development Secretary, holding a meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel which had not been approved by Number 10. While there’s some disagreement about when exactly Theresa May was told, it does appear that the Prime Minister was in the dark until after the meeting took place.

In normal circumstances, these would probably be sacking offences for both her and Mr Johnson. The fact that Mrs May did not immediately sack the pair from the Cabinet illustrates her weakness.

But that’s only part of it.

The sleaze scandal

Claims of sexual harassment and assault have been made against both major parties. But only the Conservatives have seen two front-benchers resign - former Defence Secretary Michael Fallon and former whip Christopher Pincher.

Many MPs have mixed feelings about the abuse scandal. There’s a view that genuinely shocking behaviour has been lumped in with minor indiscretions, and that some people have been accused who did nothing wrong.

The death of former Welsh government minister Carl Sargeant, who appears to have taken his own life days after it emerged that a number of women had made allegations of improper conduct against him, has hardened this mood.

But fairly or not, the recent fuss has made the Tories look sleazy.

And the impression is reinforced by the fact that Mrs May’s Deputy, Damian Green, is under investigation, although he denies any wrongdoing.

Gavin Williamson

Many Conservative MPs were also furious when Mrs May replaced Mr Fallon as Defence Secretary with Gavin Williamson, her former Chief Whip.

He’s never been a Minister in a Government department before (a Government whip is a Minister but it’s different to helping run a department).

And he’s not popular. Many Tories feel he used his Chief Whip role to further his own career and undermine Conservative colleagues who annoyed him.

Ignoring the House of Commons

Conservatives have been reduced to abstaining on some House of Commons votes.

This, and the policy of ignoring motions approved by the Commons, has upset some Tories. Veteran Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh has complained: “The road to tyranny is paved by executives ignoring parliaments.”

The Tory policy is designed partly to hide the fact that they might well lose votes even if they didn’t abstain.

The DUP has agreed to back the Conservatives, giving Mrs May a majority in the House of Commons despite leading a minority government - but only in votes about key pieces of legislation,

Specifically, the DUP’s pledge is to back the Government “on all motions of confidence; and on the Queen’s speech; the Budget; finance bills; money bills, supply and appropriation legislation and Estimates.”

But the DUP hasn’t promised to back the Tories in votes on motions presented to the Commons by opposition parties.

However, the second reason the Government wants to avoid a vote on these motions is because it fears some Conservative MPs would actually support Labour on some issues.

For example, there are Tories who are deeply concerned about the roll-out of Universal Credit, the government’s flagship welfare reform.

Universal Credit

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

And Universal Credit is another disaster. It has been widely condemned for driving people into debt.

It’s not just Labour saying so. Charity the Trussell Trust has warned “Universal Credit is inadvertently leaving people without any money for six or more weeks, leading to debt, rental arrears, and poor mental health”.

Universal Credit is widely seen as a good idea in principle. Labour, which has been highly critical of the Government’s roll-out of the new benefit system, actually has a policy of supporting Universal Credit as an idea.

But the implementation has been poor. And the Government appears to be blind to the consequences.

It makes it easy for Labour to claim that the Tories just don’t care about struggling people.

Brexit going wrong

(Image: AP)

Meanwhile, progress on Brexit negotiations has been slow.

CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn this week called for “urgent action” to agree a transition deal, saying: “Every opportunity must be taken to reduce uncertainty for the sake of jobs and the economy”.

We can only guess whether things would be any better if Labour was in power. But they’re not looking good under the Tories.

And Brexit Secretary David Davis gave the impression that the talks are in chaos when he told MPs they might continue right up to March 2019, when Brexit takes place - or even beyond.

But Theresa May’s not finished yet

So must Theresa May resign?

The answer is no. As long as her own MPs don’t force her out, and as long as the deal with the DUP remains - giving the Government a Commons majority for key legislation - she doesn’t have to go anywhere.

The failure of an attempt by Tory MP Grant Shapps to force Mrs May to resign suggested Conservative MPs don’t want a leadership election right now.

And even the chaos of the past couple of weeks hasn’t changed that view.

One Conservative said: “She needs to collect all the crap that’s being thrown at her. That’s her job.”

The hope is that Mrs May will leave the stage at some point after Brexit - taking the crap with her - allowing someone else to lead the party into an election, which could be held around 2020.

Ps - what about Labour?

Recent polls have put Labour about two points ahead of the Tories.

For example, the most recent YouGov poll, from the end of October, said 43 per cent of voters would back Labour if an election was held tomorrow, and 41 per cent would back the Tories.

It will be interesting to see if that’s changed when the next polls are published.

But Labour supporters might ask themselves whether, in the circumstances, they should be doing better than they are.