How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

How seven Birmingham nightclubs avoided being closed down

  • Updated
  • By

Clampdown on illegal fly-posting follows clean up campaign by Birmingham councillor

Gareth Moore
Nightclubs fly-posting in Birmingham

Seven city nightspots have managed to save their skins by agreeing to stop peppering the city’s streets with fly-posters.

The clubs and pubs have been warned that if they or their promoters illegally put up posters advertising events at their venues they could lose their license and be closed down.

They have all agreed to take swift action to pull any down within 48 hours of being spotted and notified.

It follows a campaign by Erdington Conservative councillor Gareth Moore who said he was fed up with seeing the unsightly adverts plastering lampposts, hoardings, railings and disused buildings.

He took photographs of the adverts and reported the venues to the council's licensing department.

Not only does it make an area look untidy, they are thought to attract further posters and vandalism and cost the council officials time and money to tear down or scrub off. The council invoices clubs up to £54 per poster for the cost of removal.

Some also block sight lines along streets creating a hazard for traffic and pedestrians.

The seven nightclubs are:

  • Players on Broad Street
  • Amusement 13 of Kent Street, Digbeth
  • Zara’s Bar, Broad Street
  • The Hare and Hounds, Kings Heath
  • Lab 11 Oxford Street, Digbeth
  • Boxxed, Floodgate Street, Digbeth
  • The Rainbow Live Music Venue, Trinity Street, Digbeth
Cllr Gareth Moore

An eighth club Myst, based in the Arcadian Centre has now been reported by Cllr Moore and will face a license review.

Cllr Moore said: “I am grateful the clubs have accepted their responsibility for dealing with fly-posting. I hope they will now abide by the law.”

He said that the response of the public and councillors to his campaign had been positive - with some sending in photographs of illegal posters to him.

“If I am made aware of any other nightclubs doing it I will put their licenses forward for review,” he added.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Three nightclubs saved from closure after agreeing to halt flyposting

To cost of clean-up, investigation and  enforcement action to taxpayer for each placard is £52

Most Read in News

CBSO at Symphony Hall
  1. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  2. News
    Mayor candidates vow to cut homelessness across the West Midlands
  3. Regional Affairs
    How seven Birmingham nightclubs avoided being closed down
  4. Regional Affairs
    Muslim councillor considered quitting Birmingham after being trolled by terrorists
  5. Regional Affairs
    M6 24-hour shutdown inquiry: Drivers reveal daily nightmare

Most Recent

CBSO at Symphony Hall

Most read on Birmingham Post

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  3. CBSO
    Birmingham's concert scene has been lit up by Mirga effect
  4. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor