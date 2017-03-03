Senior councillor Waseem Zaffar quits cabinet role over hijab ban furore

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Equalities boss Waseem Zaffar has resigned as a cabinet member after saying a school should overturn a pupil’s hijab headscarf ban - without publicly revealing she was a relative.

The city councillor had stepped in to the uniform row at St Clare’s Catholic School in January and demanded it change its policy to allow the headscarf .

But the Birmingham Mail later revealed he had not publicly stated the young girl was a relative, although the council insisted he told it and the Handsworth school of the family link.

Our story led to Coun Zaffar facing further criticism, including from Government integration expert Dame Louise Casey this week.

She condemned his involvement in a letter to council leader John Clancy, with claims the controversy had echoes of the Trojan Horse scandal.

Now the Equalities boss has stepped down from his key cabinet role with immediate effect, issuing a statement at 11.30pm on Thursday – and blaming ‘media speculation’ for his decision.

Coun Zaffar said: “Birmingham is my city and I feel privileged to have served as a cabinet member on my council.

“But after careful consideration and in light of continued media and social media speculation, I have discussed the situation with the leader of the council and I have decided I will step aside from my cabinet role with immediate effect.

“I will be asking the city council to commission an independent review into all current and historical speculation against me.

“Clearly this speculation is a distraction for Birmingham City Council at a time when John Clancy’s administration has important work to do. So I believe this is the right decision.

“I want to thank Coun John Clancy for giving me the honour of serving this great city as a cabinet member.

“I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Lozells and East Handsworth in my capacity as a ward councillor and I will continue to serve the city that has given me so much.”

Dame Casey had condemned the councillor’s actions in a letter to Coun Clancy.

She wrote: “After careful consideration, I don’t think I can just let it go.

“Not only did the lead member for community cohesion visit the school to discuss the issue, he took to social media to say ‘I’m insisting this matter is addressed asap with a change of policy’.’’

Birmingham has 'not learned lessons of Trojan Horse' warns Government tsar

She pointed out there was no religious requirement for a girl of the pupil’s age to wear the scarf and the school was within its rights to ban the headgear.

Dame Casey also asked Coun Clancy to clarify what support the school had been given and why Coun Zaffar thought it appropriate to intervene.

St Clare’s School, based in Robert Road, has a strict uniform policy, including no headwear or scarf and had asked parents of the girl to respect it.

But Coun Zaffar had demanded in a Facebook post in January that the Catholic school changed its uniform policy, claiming its ban on the hijab was in breach of the Equalities Act. It was not.

His cabinet colleague Coun Majid Mahmood (Hodge Hill) had countered at the time that as a faith school St Clare’s was “maybe within its rights to insist upon a particular dress code,” just as a Muslim faith school “may require girls to wear headscarves”.

Dr Mashuq Ally, a former head of equalities for Birmingham City Council, agreed saying there was no religious requirement for girls of infant school age to wear the hijab.

He also pointed out that a faith school is allowed to set its own uniform policy and was exempt from discrimination legislation.

Last night, Coun John Clancy paid tribute to Coun Zaffar and said: “I want to thank Waseem for his service to the city as a cabinet member. While this has been a difficult decision for him I fully understand why he is stepping aside at this time.”

Birmingham City Council said it would announce a new cabinet member for transparency, openness and equality “in due course”.

UPDATE: The successor to coun Zaffar has been announced as coun Tristan Chatfield, who is currently chairman of the city's audit committee.

He also works in the office of Perry Barr MP Khalid Mahmood and is a close political ally of council leader Clancy. He has represented Oscott ward since 2012.