Birmingham City Council has ended its search for a new £210,000 per year chief executive after almost ten months.

Dawn Baxendale, who is currently running Southampton City Council, is set to arrive in Birmingham in the new year.

She will replace Stella Manzie who has been filling in as interim chief executive since March. Ms Manzie did not apply for the permanent role.

The role was widely advertised with a salary of up to £213,000 per year.

Councillors have been called to a meeting on Monday, December 11 to rubber stamp the appointment.

Labour council leader Ian Ward said: “I am delighted that we have been able to make an offer to Dawn. We had some very strong candidates apply and it was heartening to see so many excellent people interested in the job, but Dawn was the one who we all felt had the qualities the city council needs.

“The offer will be formalised at full council on Monday and then we will look forward to welcoming her officially in 2018.”

The job of managing the largest local authority in Europe at a time of huge budget cuts is regarded as one of the most challenging in local government.

The last permanent post-holder Mark Rogers left at the end of February after being blamed for the failure to deliver cuts and balance the council budget - it was overspent by about £49 million last year. He had also been publicly critical of the Government’s continued austerity programme.

Ms Baxendale will join as Birmingham City Council continues to wrestle with cuts and a major internal overhaul known as the Future Operating Model - designed to save money and improve efficiency.

The Government appointed experts who form the Birmingham Independent Improvement Panel are also overseeing the city's path to improvement after years of chaos including the summer bin strike.

There are also opportunities if Birmingham secures the benefits of HS2 inspired investment and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

There is also the likelihood of political upheaveal through the May election which will see 101 council seats up for grabs.