Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major supermarket in the West Midlands is set to fine drivers who illegally park on-site.

Sainsbury's, situated in Freeth Street, Oldbury, claims motorists are abandoning their vehicles on the supermarket site without shopping at the store.

It is understood four number plate recognition cameras will be erected at the retailer in a bid to tackle the problem.

The cameras will read the number plates of vehicles as they enter the car park, with anybody staying beyond the permitted three-hour time limit facing a fine.

(Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Angharad Lynch, property communications manager at Sainsbury’s, told the Express & Star: “Our customers have told us that they want to park and shop at our store, however sometimes they have difficulty doing so as non -customers use the car park for all day parking.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We are looking to install cameras which will record the time vehicles stay in our car park and allow people to use the car park for up to three hours, freeing up spaces for our customers.

"The camera system also helps with deterring anti-social behaviour in the car park outside of trading hours.

"For example, boy racers.”

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for leisure, Councillor Richard Marshall, said: “It is down to them to plan what they want to do. They want to protect their shoppers, they want as many people as they can to use the store, you can understand the thinking behind it.

“The car park is the only place you can park for free in the town centre, otherwise it is the council car park.”