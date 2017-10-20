The video will start in 8 Cancel

Congestion busting road, bus and cycling projects across the West Midlands have been given a £20 million boost from the Department for Transport.

The cash is divided between five schemes in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Lichfield, Solihull and Bromsgrove - designed to get traffic moving and encourage more cycling.

Investment is being focussed on areas of high economic and housing growth such as Selly Oak and the UK Central site at the NEC.

The projects are;

• £2.5 million to improve bus services and reliability between Birmingham City Centre, the QE hospital, the emerging Selly Oak life sciences campus , Harborne and Bartley Green

This funding will be added to with investment from National Express West Midlands and the hospital

• £4.5 million towards the construction of a 20km cycle network in Solihull , linking the town centre and the new HS2 interchange and UK Central development area

• £4.3 million for a package of improvements on and around Walsall town centre including canalside cycle paths, upgrade of the Ring Road, an extension to Bloxwich park and ride and some further work on the M6 junction 10

• £5 million toward the final phase of the Lichfield Southern Bypass

• £3.4 million towards walking, cycling and road improvements to the heavily congested Bromsgrove town centre.

The five schemes are among 76 across the country to receive a share of the £345 millionby the Department for Transport funding.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “These schemes will provide much needed upgrades to essential local roads up and down the country, cutting congestion, improving safety and shortening journey times for drivers.

“They will also help boost regional economic growth by unlocking jobs and supporting vital new housing development.”