Revealed: This is what Birmingham's A34 cycle lane will look like

More new images and maps have been released showing plans to turn Birmingham into a city of cyclists.

A consultation was launched last month into plans to add 2.5 miles of cycles lane to the A38 between Selly Oak and the city centre.

Birmingham City Council has now opened a second consultation on similar plans to create 2.5 miles of cycle lanes along the A34 in Perry Barr, linking it to the city centre and Newtown Wellbeing Centre.

It forms part of the wider Birmingham Cycle Revolution project which is striving to see ten per cent of all journeys in the city made by bike by 2033.

The A34 route is direct and gives cyclists protection from traffic and prioritised travel through junctions.

The city council is now consulting specifically on the 1.9-mile section of the route between Lancaster Circus and Heathfield Road/Trinity Road.

Details of the route and images

Along New Town Row, the cycle track will run on the outbound side of the road with cyclists at a different height to pedestrians and traffic.

The bus in the picture is travelling north, towards Perry Barr (below).

North of New Town Row, the route continues on the outbound side of the road with cyclists again at a different height to pedestrians and traffic.

The red and white lorry in the picture is travelling north, towards Perry Barr (below).

At Rodway Close, the bus and traffic lane are realigned to accommodate the new cycle track. The picture looks north, towards Perry Barr (below).

At Lozells Road, the route takes some of the existing wide footpath to create segregation between cyclists and pedestrians. The picture looks north, towards Perry Barr (below).

Finally, the map gives an overview of the route with additional information.

Once the consultation has closed on April 7, the city council will consider all of the feedback and decide upon a final design. Construction is due to start later this year.

To submit comments on the designs, visit www.birminghambeheard.org.uk.