Nearly two officers are attacked by members of the public every single day in the West Midlands alone.



In 2017, officers reported 621 physical assaults against them while doing their job - that's an average of almost two each 24 hours.



According to the latest figures released in a Freedom of Information request, this included everything from being knifed, attacked with broken glass to being spat at.



Out of the 621 reports, one officer was stabbed, seven officers were attacked while trying to assist a colleague, one was attacked with broken glass, two were assaulted with other items, nine were spat at and one had his/her personal equipment or uniform attacked.

A further 569 were physically assaulted by an offender or person in custody, nine were by ordinary members of the public and 22 were medical patients.The figures come just weeks after an officer was stabbed while making an arrest in Erdington.On December 12, 2017 a 36-year-old neighbourhood officer was knifed in the line of duty during an arrest attempt at a home in Wood End Road.He underwent surgery for the neck wound and a 48-year-old man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act following the stabbing. Man sectioned under mental health act after police officer stabbed in Erdington





Commenting on the shocking figures, West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Boycott, said: “It is our responsibility to get in the way of harm and protect the public and, although we do this, we do not condone behaviour that results in our officers and staff being assaulted.

“When we put on the police uniform we do not stop being a son or daughter, a mum or dad, a loved one or a friend.



"Therefore an assault on an officer or any of our emergency colleagues, should be treated no different to an assault on a member of public.

“If officers and staff are assaulted, they will be given the most appropriate welfare and support after the incident. Their case will be investigated with the same care, compassion and commitment as an assault on a member of the public."



The figures do not, however, include off-duty attacks such as the policeman who was 'pelted with stones' outside Lidl supermarket in June 2017.



The off-duty officer had bravely approached bikers who were intimidating motorists shortly before he was knocked unconscious when a stone hit him on the head.

The statistics also revealed other injuries officers sustained while carrying out their duty.These included five road traffic collisions, bites/stings, contact with harmful substances, a fall from a height over 2m, incidents of harassment/abuse and 33 injuries caused by physical exertion from restraining offenders.25 of the region's officers were also last year struck by moving or falling objects, and there were reports of officers struck by stationary objects as well.Within the 700 injuries sustained by the force's officers in 2017, there was also a near miss/ equipment failure and three cases of cops being injured by a sharp object such as a needle or syringe.