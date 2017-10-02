Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families living near a school which is doubling in size have been told they will have to put up with more rush hour traffic congestion.

City planners admitted there was no way to meet the demand for more school places without causing more problems with blocked drives, double parking and general congestion each day.

The comments came as plans to expand Moor Hall Primary School in Rowallan Road, Sutton Coldfield were approved. A new two storey extension with seven classrooms will allow the school to double its intake from 210 to 420 pupils over the next five years.

Neighbour Ian Trueman told the planning committee that a traffic survey carried out by the council was insufficient. “The new pupils will be travelling from further afield and for this reason the parking problems will be exacerbated.”

And added that: “There is no justification to expand this school.”

Many primary schools in Birmingham are being expanded to cope with higher demand caused by the rising birthrate and influx of new arrivals to the city. In many cases there are tensions between the schools and residents whose peace is disturbed by the parking.

In Hodge Hill earlier this year residents took matters into their own hands and blockaded roads during the school run as a protest, while there are new parking exclusion zones around schools in Solihull .

Planning committee member Maureen Cornish (Cons, Sutton Four Oaks) said that as someone with a school in her road ‘it can be frustrating’ when people park outside your house, but she argued that there is need to expand schools. She said she now plans journeys outside school run hours because she knows the drive may be blocked.

The committee approved the expansion, but ordered the Moor Hall Primary School to draw up a travel plan to regulate traffic - including whether measures such as double yellow lines, speed signs or residents parking permits are needed.

Cllr Keith Linnecor (Lab, Oscott) said: “Whenever schools expand we end up with smaller playing fields for more pupils, and more parking problems for residents.

“The travel plans are never good enough. Nobody is going to enforce any parking restrictions, the police don’t have the numbers of officers and nor does the council have enough traffic attendants.

“Residents are going to be put upon and there’s no way around it.”