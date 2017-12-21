Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the unions planning to strike at Virgin Trains West Coast on Friday has called off the action.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association said it had received a new offer from Virgin to settle a pay dispute.

It has also suspended a strike scheduled for January 5.

General secretary Manuel Cortes said: "I am pleased Virgin has finally seen sense, come back to the negotiating table, and made an offer sparing our passengers further disruption at a time of the year when they just want to get to be with their loved ones for Christmas."

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on Virgin Trains West Coast are due to strike on Friday in the same dispute.

Virgin Trains say : "The majority of our services are running during the strike action, which will take place on 22 December 2017 and 5, 8, 26, 29 January 2018.

"Services are likely to be busier than normal so ticket restrictions have been relaxed.

"If your journey is with Virgin Trains only (not travelling with any other train company) on Friday 22 December and you are able to travel earlier (either earlier in the day on Friday, or on any day between now and Friday) then your ticket will be valid.

"We recommend you travel earlier if possible."

Phil Whittingham, Managing Director at Virgin Trains on the West Coast, said: "The RMT and TSSA leadership is attempting to cause disruption when many will want to travel by train to spend time with loved ones.

"We have explored a generous 3.6% pay increase; however, the unions' leaderships are insisting on 4%, double the 2% average increase seen across the UK this year.

"We know how important it is for friends and families to get together over the festive season, so we will keep the majority of our trains running with fully-trained staff on board and at stations.

"We remain open to talks with the RMT and TSSA, and urge them to call off these strikes which will cost their members pay for no gain."

THESE are the days Virgins Trains West Coast staff are set to strike

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our members on Virgin West Coast are striking for workplace equality and workplace justice.

"All our members are demanding is a suitable and equal offer to that given to drivers to buy out their claim for a reduction in the base working week.

"We have made it clear to the company that the inequality and underhanded approach of Virgin will be fought tooth and nail. We will not accept our members being dealt with less favourably than others.

"The message needs to get through to Sir Richard Branson on his luxury island retreat in the sunshine that those who are financing his lifestyle through their hard graft have had enough and are prepared to fight for justice in their workplaces."