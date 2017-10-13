Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been urged to stop "fannying about" and build a multi-storey car park to tackle the chronic shortage of parking spaces.

City planners made the call as they approved a new set of parking restrictions for streets in Edgbaston, Harborne and Selly Oak, which surround the giant hospital and University of Birmingham sites.

They claimed the restrictions, which could include double yellow lines, pay and display spaces and limited waiting time restrictions, would help residents in those streets but not deal with the larger problem of insufficient parking spaces for staff and visitors.

Committee member Coun Gareth Moore (Con Erdington) said: "We have created a hell for residents. I welcome that finally we are doing something about that."

He accused the hospital and council's transport department of "fannying about" with "airy fairy" measures like car share schemes and encouraging staff public transport, saying: "As much as you may try to get away from it, people do drive cars to work. The hospital should build another car park because that is what is needed."

He was backed by Coun Barry Henley (Lab Brandwood) who said the residents' parking schemes would tackle the symptom but not the cause of the parking problems and could move the parking problems onto other surrounding streets.

"They have got to provide at the least another 1,000 parking spaces on their site," he told the meeting.

Coun Peter Douglas Osborn (Con Weoley) added: "There's one solution to this and that is to build a multi-storey car park."

The committee heard that the hospital had 8,800 staff and almost a million patients, many more than the 6,500 staff and 650,000 patients predicted when it opened in 2010.

It has 3,501 parking spaces on site, with 1,686 reserved for staff.

Parking around the huge super hospital and rapidly expanding university campus has been a major issue - with residents frequently complaining their roads and drives are clogged up with staff and visitors' cars.

The hospital has agreed to pay £65,700 towards the new parking restrictions.

The city council is also drawing up a 'Hospital and University Master Plan', to be published next year, which will guide future development in the area including public transport and car parking.