Public sector contracts held by Carillion will continue to be delivered, the Government said today.

The Wolverhampton-based infrastructure and construction giant, which has collapsed into company liquidation, held approximately 450 contracts with the UK Government, representing 38 per cent of its 2016 reported revenue.

Among these were management of nearly 900 school buildings nationwide and 50,000 homes for the Ministry of Defence along with contracts for the NHS and on the HS2 high-speed rail line between Birmingham and London.

The Official Receiver has been appointed by the court as liquidator along with partners at financial services firm PwC as Special Managers.

The Government said it would provide the necessary funding required by the Official Receiver to maintain public services while those already receiving their pensions will continue to receive payment and staff have been told to attend work today as normal.

However, shareholders look set to miss out as a result of the liquidation with "no prospect of any return" to them, according to PwC.

David Lidington MP, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor, said today: "It is regrettable Carillion has not been able to find suitable financing options with its lenders but taxpayers cannot be expected to bail out a private sector company.

"Since profit warnings were first issued in July, the Government has been closely monitoring the situation and has been in constructive discussion with Carillion while it sought to refinance its business.

"We remained hopeful a solution could be found while putting robust contingency plans in place to prepare for every eventuality.

"It is disappointing Carillion has become insolvent but our primary responsibility has always been keep our essential public services running safely.

"All employees should keep coming to work, you will continue to get paid.

"Staff that are engaged on public sector contracts still have important work to do."